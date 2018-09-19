Free film shown in Red Deer Thursday to celebrate Recovery Day

A free film will be shown in Red Deer on Thursday about people who are changing their lives for the better.

The Anonymous People Movie will be shown at 6 p.m. at The Hub, 4936 Ross Street in Red Deer. Thursday is Recovery Day, and celebrating people who are quitting their addictions and make positive changes in their lives.

The U.S. made feature film “focuses on shifting the addiction conversation from problem to solutions.”

Organizer Krista Black said donations will be accepted at the door and used to fund special events at next year’s Recovery Day.


