Central Alberta producers can learn about the latest beef cattle research through free webinar viewings at Olds College.

The college’s Technology Access Centre will team up with the Beef Cattle Research Council to host a series of webinar viewing nights.

This is being done because some producers may not have access to the technology or internet at home to participate in the webinars.

The first webinar, which focuses on understanding and managing foraging diseases, can be seen at Olds College’s Bell e-Learning Centre Tuesday at 5 p.m.

There will be a number of webinar viewings in the new year as well.

For more information about this event visit www.oldscollege.ca. For information on past webinars or to view them online visit www.beefresearch.ca.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

