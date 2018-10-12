Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland announced two new senior diplomatic posts to lead Canadian consulates in Detroit and Los Angeles. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Freeland announces new Canadian consul general posts for Detroit, Los Angeles

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has filled two new senior diplomatic posts to lead the Canadian consulates in Detroit and Los Angeles.

Former New Democrat MP Joe Comartin is the new consul general for Detroit, while Zaib Shaikh, who has worked on both sides of the camera in the Canadian entertainment industry, is heading to Los Angeles to serve as Canada’s top diplomat in the heart of the American cultural industry.

For Comartin, who represented a Windsor, Ont. riding for 15 years, the new post won’t mean a long commute from home.

Comartin will be working in the hub of the American auto industry, which was at the heart of the recent free trade negotiations between Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Shaikh was most recently the film commissioner and director of entertainment industries for the City of Toronto; he’s also worked as a producer and director as well as an actor, with roles in Deepa Mehta’s film, “Midnight’s Children,” and television show “Little Mosque on the Prairie.”

A government official says Comartin’s post has a salary range of $125,900 to $148,100 while Shaikh’s job comes with a range of $140,900 to $165,700.

Previous story
Judge orders land dispute involving former Alberta chief back to Square 1
Next story
Be careful: Heading abroad in the legal cannabis era could harsh your buzz

Just Posted

Wind warning issued for Central Alberta

A wind warning is in effect for much of Central Alberta, including… Continue reading

RDC starts the process of hiring new leader by next June

RDC has hired a head-hunting firm to help fill retiring president Joel… Continue reading

Alberta crop commissions warning that farmers facing terrible harvest season

Crop commissions want government and crop insurers to act quickly

Home-grown education, business degrees are the next goal for RDC

The goal is to have them ready for students by fall 2021.

Two arrested for Leslieville armed robbery

Red Deer man and Rimbey man will appear in court Oct. 24

Millions announced to upgrade Dickson Dam

Spillways to be upgraded for better flood protection

British designers made Eugenie’s wedding dress

LONDON — Princess Eugenie wore a gown designed by Peter Pilotto and… Continue reading

Manhattan DA drops part of Weinstein case

New York City prosecutors abandoned part of their sexual assault case against… Continue reading

Global business leaders suspend ties with Saudi Arabia

LONDON — Global business leaders are reassessing their ties with Saudi Arabia,… Continue reading

Final report released on Air Canada near miss at San Francisco airport

Safety officials say a near collision of airliners in San Francisco last… Continue reading

Be careful: Heading abroad in the legal cannabis era could harsh your buzz

OTTAWA — “No cannabis at border crossings.” The signs posted on the… Continue reading

Freeland announces new Canadian consul general posts for Detroit, Los Angeles

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has filled two new senior… Continue reading

Once vowing not to record anymore, Elvis Costello is back

NEW YORK — Besides the fact that he’s still here, Elvis Costello’s… Continue reading

UK Time’s Up fund gives $1.3 million to women’s groups

LONDON — A fund set up by British celebrities as part of… Continue reading

Most Read