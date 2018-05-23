Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland stands during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Tuesday.

Freeland plays down Trump assertion Canada being ‘difficult, spoiled’ on NAFTA

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump says Canada and Mexico are “spoiled” and difficult to deal with in NAFTA negotiations.

But Canadian officials are playing down the typically bombastic comments, insisting progress is still being made — particularly on the pivotal issue of automobiles — towards a deal that will be mutually beneficial to all three countries.

“Mexico has been very difficult to deal with. Canada has been very difficult to deal with,” Trump said Wednesday.

“They have been taking advantage of the United States for a long time. I am not happy with their requests but I will tell you, in the end we win, we will win and we’ll win big.”

Trump said what Canada and Mexico are asking for in a renegotiated NAFTA is “not fair” and he called both countries “spoiled because nobody’s done this” — presumably referring to previous American administrations that have not stood up to their NAFTA partners.

He also predicted that American auto workers “are going to be extremely happy” with what emerges. That was after starting the day with a tweet suggesting that “there will be big news coming soon for our great American autoworkers. After many decades of losing your jobs to other countries, you have waited long enough!”

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the Trump administration is considering a plan to impose new tariffs of up to 25 per cent on imported vehicles.

That could impact NAFTA negotiations insofar as it could bolster U.S. demands that vehicles must have greater American and North American content to be eligible for duty-free status under the trade pact. Trade experts have warned that if the requirements are too onerous, auto and auto parts makers will opt out of NAFTA and pay the existing 2.5 per cent tariff on imported vehicles — a move that would be less attractive if the tariff was dramatically increased.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Wednesday that NAFTA negotiations continue “at a very intense level,” with officials from all three countries in close contact. She spoke to her counterparts, U.S. trade czar Robert Lighthizer and Mexican economic secretary Ildefonso Guajardo, on Monday and said they all agreed “to be in constant contact.”

“We all agreed that the three of us are ready to jump on a plane and meet anywhere to get this done,” she said. “My suitcase is packed.”

Since the U.S. put forward a “creative set of proposals” on auto rules of origin in March, Freeland said the NAFTA partners have been “working very hard at a great level of detail on advancing that discussion.”

“We have been making steady, consistent progress on rules of origin on cars and that is the primary focus of the hard work that officials have been doing this week,” she added.

Freeland said she’ll let others decide “which adjectives” they’d use to describe Canada’s negotiating stance. But she said it hasn’t changed since the outset of negotiations last summer, which is to be “absolutely resolute in our defence of the Canadian national interest” while “looking creatively for compromises, for win-win-win solutions.”

Previous story
PHOTOS: Red Deer kids learning baseball skills
Next story
WATCH: Terry Loewen named Red Deer’s Citizen of Year

Just Posted

WATCH: Terry Loewen named Red Deer’s Citizen of Year

Gian Carlo Estoesta named Red Deer’s Young Citizen of the Year

Red Deer councillor says addicts have accepted death as an outcome of lifestyle

Buck Buchanan says “no one wants that to happen”

Red Deer’s Downtown Farmers Market to open its 10th season next Wednesday

Free cupcakes, balloons will be given out

Tending the fields like a pioneer near Spruce View

Weekend of horse-drawn plowing, seeding and more at Double Tree Village Museum

Red Deer County tweaks animal control bylaw

Some residents complained earlier version of animal bylaw was too restrictive

Local athletes shine on the track at CASAA Zone Track and Field Championships

Lindsay Thurber Raiders athlete Hayley Lalor was the winner in the senior girls individual aggregate

Ovechkin, Holtsby shine in Game 7, Caps beat Lightning

Capitals 4 Lightning 0 ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Alex Ovechkin scored early… Continue reading

B.C.’s Horgan defends fight to both retain and restrict Alberta oil imports

YELLOWKNIFE — B.C. Premier John Horgan says he is fighting to both… Continue reading

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

OTTAWA — Journalists are not an investigative arm of the police, a… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Red Deer kids learning baseball skills

Red Deer Minor Baseball Rally Cap players practice in Bower Wednesday

Lacombe receives award for contribution to recreation

City received the William Matcalfe Award for major renovations to the Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex

‘Knees-together’ judge can practise law again

Former judge Robin Camp allowed to practise law again: Law Society of Alberta

Photo: Roundabout action on 67th Street

Construction season is in full force

Alberta demands all-party support for pipeline at western premiers meeting

Leaders from western Canadian provinces, territories holding a morning meeting today in Yellowknife

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month