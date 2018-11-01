A freezing rain warning has been issued for Central Alberta. Black Press file photo

Freezing rain warning in effect for Red Deer and Central Alberta

Freezing rain in effect for Lacombe, Ponoka, Sylvan Lake, Blackfalds among other communities

Red Deer is under a freezing rain warning.

Environment Canada also issued the advisory for various parts of Central Alberta, including the County of Stettler, Lacombe County, Ponoka County and Red Deer County.

A band of freezing rain is expected to develop early Friday morning over the Rocky Mountain House/Red Deer area.

The freezing rain is expected to move eastward through the day Friday, and warnings may be expanded as the event draws near.

Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Environment Canada advises drivers to slow down in such conditions.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.


