Freezing rain warning issued for Central Alberta

Freezing rain warning covers most of Central Alberta from Ponoka to Pine Lake

Environment Canada has issued a freezing warning that covers much of Central Alberta.

Freezing rain is already occurring in the Stettler, Coronation and Wainwright areas, said Environment Canada in the warning issued about 1:30 p.m.

A collision was reported about 2:40 p.m. on Hwy 2A northbound just south of 19th Street (Delburne Road) at Red Deer.

NB Hwy2A approaching 19 St., near Red Deer, MVC. Expect delays. (2:44pm) via @Zed989RedDeer #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) November 9, 2018

The rain is expected to taper off by the evening.

Due to poor road conditions, Red Deer Senior AA Rustlers cancelled their game against the Wildcourt Wild set for Friday evening.

Environment Canada warns that road surfaces, walkways and parking lots could be slippery and drivers should be prepared to slow down.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ABstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

The warning covers the following areas:

•Camrose County near Bashaw and Meeting Creek

•City of Red Deer

•County of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park

•County of Stettler near Big Valley

•County of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby

•County of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang

•County of Stettler near Donalda

•County of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands

•Flagstaff County near Forestburg and Galahad

•Lacombe County near Clive Alix and Mirror

•Lacombe County near Eckville

•Lacombe Countynear Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley

•Ponoka County near Ponoka and Maskwacis

•Red Deer County near Elnora Lousana and Delburne

•Red Deer County near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden

•Red Deer County near Pine Lake

•Red Deer County near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park

•Red Deer County near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter