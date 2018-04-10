Friday Family Dance later this month in Red Deer

A Friday Family Dance will be held at Festival Hall in Red Deer April 27. (File photo by ADVOCATE staff)

Red Deerians of all ages are invited to dance the night away later this month.

The Country Pride Dance Club, Red Deer Arts Council, Red Deer Cultural Heritage Society and City of Red Deer, with support from Nossack Food Group, will host a Family Friday Dance April 27 at Festival Hall at 6:30 p.m.

There will be live music from the Troy Gates Band and a DJ at the event.

Tickets are available at www.countrypridedanceclub.ca/family-dance.

The next dance will be Oct. 26, in partnership with the Red Deer Native Friendship Society.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter