This photo was taken of the storm over Stettler was posted on Twitter by Chris Ratzlaff.

Friday hail storm came at a bad time for farmers

Amount of damage a hail storm does often depends on how far along crops are

For farmers hit by last Friday’s hail storm, the pummelling came at a bad time.

Alberta Agriculture crop specialist Neil Whatley said it was a “fairly typical hail storm” that tracked through Ponoka, Lacombe and Stettler and rolled through areas where canola, cereals and field peas are typical crops.

The amount of damage caused by hail storms has a lot to do with the timing.

“(Crops) would be compromised because we’re in the flowering period right now,” said Whatley from the Alberta Ag-Info Centre in Stettler.

Golf ball-sized hail stones were recorded in some areas. Ponoka Mayor Rick Bonnett said the town was spared but he had heard some area crops were 100 per cent write-offs.

It is still not clear how widespread the crop damage is. Claims are still coming in to the Agriculture Financial Services Corporation, which provides farm income disaster assistance and crop insurance.

“AFSC allows a 14-day period for hail damage to be reported by producers,” says Daniel Graham, manager of business risk management products in an email.

“As we are in the early days of this period, we are continuing to receive hail damage claims. To date we have received over 464 hail claims from the recent hail activity in central Alberta but expect these numbers to continue to increase.”

Whatley said how readily crops can bounce back from hail depends a lot on where they are at in their growth cycle. If half the branches of a crop are lost seven days after first flower, a farmer can expect to lose 15 per cent of the crop.

If the same damage happens two weeks after first flower, losses can hit 35 per cent. By three weeks, 50 per cent.

Crops pummelled by hail also take longer to mature, which can put harvest dates uncomfortably close to frost season.

“It’s just they’ll be set back and it could impact them at the other end.”

Crops damaged by hail also tend to be more vulnerable to fungal diseases he said.

Whatley said while flowering cereal crops could see as much as 50 to 75 per cent damage, field peas tend to be more resilient and damage will be less severe.

The kinds of hail storms that routinely pass through Central Alberta tend to be confined to a narrow strip. He has not heard much about the extent of Friday’s storm.

“I expected a lot of calls and I haven’t had any.”

July is a common season for what are called hail-breeding clouds.

Crop specialist Mark Cutts said he has not heard a lot about the damage levels.

“It seemed like (the storm) was fairly narrow. Unfortunately, if you were in the way it got you.

“It was the classic kind of hail storm. It did its thing where it wanted to. You either avoided it or potentially it damaged the crops to a certain extent.”

The storm which occurred on Friday only a few hours after Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for the Ponoka, Red Deer and Stettler areas.

Previous story
Manslaughter charge laid against Red Deer man more than a year after homicide
Next story
WATCH: Red Deer-area participants Walk, Talk and Roll in support of Heart and Stroke Foundation

Just Posted

Manslaughter charge laid against Red Deer man more than a year after homicide

A manslaughter charge has been laid against a Red Deer man, more… Continue reading

Woman facing charges after pedestrian critically injured in hit and run

A woman is in custody in connection with an alleged hit and… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer-area participants Walk, Talk and Roll in support of Heart and Stroke Foundation

Benefit draws about 100 people to CrossRoads Church

Friday hail storm came at a bad time for farmers

Amount of damage a hail storm does often depends on how far along crops are

Concern growing over poor hay crops

Hay yields in some areas half of what it was last year

Updated: SUV smashes through fences and deck in Anders

Driver taken to hospital after SUV veered off 30th Avenue into Anders

Man suffers critical injuries, Red Deer police arrest woman in pedestrian crash

A man is in hospital with critical injuries and Mounties have arrested… Continue reading

Cull hasn’t been able to solve bunny burden in Alberta mountain town of Canmore

CANMORE, Alta. — Problems persist in an Alberta mountain town overrun with… Continue reading

Canada should help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany: civil liberties group

OTTAWA — A civil liberties group is urging the Canadian government to… Continue reading

Westerner Days: Send us your photos

Your reader photo may just make the pages of the Adovcate.

Adam Henrique signs $29.1M, 5-year extension with Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Centre Adam Henrique has signed a $29.1 million, five-year… Continue reading

Fashion firms upend design routine to focus on speed, trends

NEW YORK — Prototypes? Passe. Fashion company Betabrand saw that knitwear was… Continue reading

Trimming and tidying: Perennials need care too

The great attraction in growing perennial flowers is that you never have… Continue reading

Johnny Depp settles lawsuits involving former managers

LOS ANGELES — Johnny Depp has settled lawsuits with his former business… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month