Friday’s big LOTTO MAX draw approaches

Buyers in Red Deer and Central Alberta dream of winning it big

Kathy Richards, of Olds, stopped by the lottery booth at Bower Place on Thursday to purchase her tickets for Friday’s big LOTTO MAX. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Lotto Max buyers are out in full force to get a piece of Friday’s $115 million in prizes.

It’s the biggest possible payout ever for the lottery, with a $60-million jackpot and an additional 55 prizes of $1 million.

Kathy Richards, of Olds, said she buys Lotto Max once in a while, and buys more when the jackpot is big.

“My odds are probably not as good. I should be buying when it’s low,” said Richards, who purchased her tickets at the lottery booth at Bower Place Thursday.

But all those millions are too tempting to pass up. Just a portion of the prize money would be enough, she said.

“It’s not necessarily that I want the big one, because I think $60 million would ruin your life, almost. I really do. I always think it would be nice to win something little. One of the $1 millions.”

Richards said if she won, she would set up her family, donate and give a lot away.

Aaron Ressler, of Red Deer, said he enjoys buying Lotto Max because it used to be called Lotto Super 7.

“(It) was something my mom was really into,” Ressler said.

Thursday, he was buying tickets for a group of co-workers. He also buys for himself when it reaches $30 million and up.

If he struck it rich, Ressler said he would invest and pay off his debt, and then work until he got bored.

“Even if you have a bunch of money, if you spend it irresponsibly, then you’re going to end up worse off than you were before.”

Toni-rae Erickson, of Sundre, said she is a regular Lotto Max buyer.

“It’s always the Lotto Max. I don’t know honestly why. Maybe because you can always win Maxmillions,” Erickson said of the $1-million prizes.

Plus, it’s the only lottery she knows how to play, Erickson said with a laugh.

Ron Ford, of Halifax, N.S., said he prefers Lotto 6/49 to Lotto Max.

“Everybody rushes to buy when the amount goes up and their odds decrease. I don’t see the logic in that,” said Ford, who was visiting relatives in central Alberta.

“I think what they should do with Lotto Max is have a maximum $10-million first prize with 45 $1-million prizes. Doesn’t that make more sense?”



