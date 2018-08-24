Friends of the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre run Café VA, Present Trends Gift and Flower Shop, and Jolt N Bolt at the hospital. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Friends of Red Deer hospital to host events

Helping provide comfort and care to patients

Friends of the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre are hosting a garage sale and will bring hypnotist Reveen back to the stage in September to raise money to assist hospital patients.

The volunteer organization, that raises funds for comfort and care items for patients, operates Café VA, Present Trends Gift and Flower Shop, and Jolt N Bolt at the hospital. Volunteers also run bingos at Red Deer Bingo Centre and sell pull tickets at Parkland Mall, the hospital and casinos.

Executive director Richelle Belzerowski said the garage sale and stage show will help bolster fundraising efforts.

“Our stores in the hospital have been slow with the economy so we’re trying to raise other funds so we can still keep on giving to the hospital,” Belzerowski said.

The organization funds personal care items and equipment such as blanket warmers, walkers, wheelchairs, toiletries, stuffed animals, vital signs monitors, portable blood pressure monitors, and more. Friends of the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre also manages the emergency response system Red Deer Lifeline.

The Charity Garage Sale will be held Sept. 7 to 9 at 10-7110 50th Ave. The sale runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 7; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 8; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Donations for the sale will be accepted Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To drop off items outside those hours call Richelle at 403-343-4520 or Terisa at 403-343-4835. Clothing, beds and tube televisions will not be accepted.

Reveen will be in Red Deer on Sept. 22 at 7: 30 p.m. at the Memorial Centre. Tickets for the family friendly show are $55 each plus service fees. Contact Black Knight Inn for tickets.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Friends of Red Deer hospital to host events

Helping provide comfort and care to patients

