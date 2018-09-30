Friends of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre to benefit from Dance Off

Celebrity dancer Mellisa Hollingsworth danced with professional dancer Michael Myroniu, as part of the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Friends of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre will be the recipients of money raised by the 2019 Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off.

Dance Off co-chair Christine Moore said their name has changed over the years, but the group has always been the “unsung heroes” of the hospital.

“With roots going back to 1904, this group of dedicated volunteers have fundraised to support the care and comfort of patients at our hospital,” said Moore on Sunday.

“Over the last 38 years, they have raised over $7 million. They exemplify everything about volunteerism and giving back to the community.”

Edwin Joyes, chair of Friends of the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre, said her organization is very grateful for the support of the Dance Off.

“The funds raised will have an immediate impact on our mission to support the care and comfort of patients at our hospital. We look forward to sharing our story with the greater community and making new friends,” Joyes said.

Moore said previous organizations that have partnered with the Dance Off have grown because more people became aware of what they do.

“Suddenly people want to support them and support the other fundraisers they do annually so it’s a win-win.”

In the last seven years the Dance Off has raised over $2.5 million.

“It’s a fresh way (to raise money). We have no trouble selling our tickets. Red Deer loves the Sheraton Celebrity Dance off,” Moore said.

Once again eight community leaders have accepted the challenge to step forward onto the dance floor and the Class of 2019 include Dr. Isaac Day, April Ferguson, Rhonda Hamill, Coun. Ken Johnston, Vinnie Lee, Vanessa Higgins- Noriega, Trevor Sopracolle and Alex Wood.

Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2019 will take place on April 13 at the Sheraton Hotel. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 28.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter