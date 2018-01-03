Scott Hornstra Photo from Facebook

Friends remember snowboarder

Scott Hornstra, who was originally from Rocky Mountain House, died snowboarding in Montana

A snowboarder with Rocky Mountain House roots who died in Montana was remembered by friends for his fun-loving zest for life.

The Facebook page set up in memory of Scott Hornstra was filled with condolences and stories about Hornstra’s kindness, generosity and enthusiasm for sports and travelling.

Hornstra, 28, was found dead by rescuers early Sunday after he was reported missing at Montana’s Whitefish Mountain Resort. He had been snowboarding with friends, who reported him missing on Saturday after a run.

His body was recovered from a tree well around 2:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Hornstra lived in Edmonton but was originally from Rocky Mountain House.

Brandon Petite wrote about the fun Hornstra and his friends had on May long weekends.

“Everyone deserves to have a friend like Scott. He truly was one of a kind,” says Petite.

Photos from Honduras and Thailand are an indication of his love of travelling and the ease with which he made friends.

A woman who met Hornstra in Honduras said the online dedications show that “the awesome two weeks we spent him were indicative of how he lived his whole life — full of warmth, joy, fun and smiles.”

There were many photos posted from teammates on his baseball teams.

One teammate called Hornstra “one of the most competitive ball players I had the privilege of playing with.”


