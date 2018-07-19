From faith worker to cabinet minister, Tassi is ready to be voice for seniors

OTTAWA — For years Filomena Tassi, a chaplain before entering politics, made time to listen to older members of the community. Now, as the new federal minister for seniors, she will not only be hearing what they have to say but serving as their voice on the national stage.

The Hamilton MP said she decided to leave her six-year career as a corporate lawyer after having children, and upon completing a master’s degree in religious education she became a chaplain at a Catholic high school. She said all of her work experiences, while vastly different, have given her the opportunity to serve.

“Faith” is about helping your neighbour, it’s about “service,” she said in an interview.

The 56-year-old with a proud Italian heritage heads up a new ministry that has been revived in the final stretch of Justin Trudeau’s mandate after existing under the previous Conservative government.

But Tassi said she’s ready to quash any criticism that the portfolio is simply a pre-election initiative, arguing the Trudeau government has long been toiling away on seniors issues.

“We have worked hard and from the time of election, so I don’t think anyone can take that away from us, that’s a reality. Now moving forward, we want to build on that and that’s what I’m going to be doing.”

The grey wave that’s washing over Canada came into clearer focus in the most recent census figures, which showed for the first time there were more Canadians over 65 than 14 and under. Some 17 per cent of Canadians were seniors in 2016, a number that is expected to climb to 23 per cent by 2031.

The changing demographics mean increases in spending on elderly benefits that will outpace forecasted economic expansion.