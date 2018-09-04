Frost advisory issued for Central Alberta

Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for Central Alberta Tuesday afternoon.

The frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas, Environment Canada website states. Areas under the advisory include City of Red Deer, County of Stettler, Lacombe County, Red Deer County and Ponoka County.

Overnight lows are expected to reach near the freezing mark.

Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees, Environment Canada website states.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter