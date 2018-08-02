Kaitlyn McMillan, left, of Red Deer and her friend Jessica Gagatek of Airdrie help each other as they near the finish line in the 2016 Mud Hero event. (File photo Advocate staff)

Fun in the mud next weekend in Red Deer

Mud Hero runs Aug. 11-12 at Canyon Ski Resort

Thousands will crawl through the mud and hop over obstacles next weekend in Red Deer.

About 10,000 to 12,000 people are expected to participate in the sixth annual Mud Hero Alberta, which will be held Aug. 11 and 12 at Canyon Ski Resort, where there are 6K, Ultra 10K and Kids runs.

Ted McLeod, Mud Hero president and co-founder, said Mud Hero is for everybody.

“We try not to use the term ‘race’ … because we want to be all-inclusive,” said McLeod. “Our obstacles are designed to be challenging, but fun at the same time. That way anyone of an average fitness level can do them.”

“Somebody who literally got off the couch sometime last week or somebody who spends five days at the gym every week can participate,” he said.

Red Deer is the host site for one of six Hud Hero events across the country this summer; other sites include Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa.

There will be 18-20 obstacles at this year’s event – the number varies because some of the obstacles are natural and weather dependant.

“We have a couple of new obstacles at our event this year,” he said. “There are a lot of people out there who want to try an obstacle course event, but don’t want to find out how much pain and sorrow they can also tackle.

“We don’t have any fire, barbed wire or things that will electrocute you like some of our competitors do. Instead we have you do things like climb up a wall and go down a water slide.”

McLeod said people love to get outside and dive into the dirt.

“People keep coming back year after year (because) it’s something out of the ordinary. It’s not like people are jumping into mud pits and crawling over obstacles every day,” he said.

McLeod said volunteers are needed for the event – volunteers get free parking, lunch and a $50 gift bag.

Children between four and 12 can participate in the Kids Mud Hero. The Ultra 10K and 6K are 75 per cent sold out.

For more information or to register as a participant or volunteer, visit www.mudhero.com.


