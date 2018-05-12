Hundreds of women participated in the Red Deer Primary Care Network’s Women’s Fun Run on Saturday at Lindsay Thurber High School. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

WATCH: Fun run draws hundreds of Red Deer, Central Alberta women

A day before being pampered, mothers, daughters and women from across Central Alberta got a little exercise.

The Red Deer Primary Care Network’s Women’s Fun Run was held on Saturday at Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School.

Now in it’s seventh year, the fun run has raised nearly $60,000 for various charities and organizations such as Family Services of Central Alberta and the Women’s Outreach Centre.

This year and last, the funds raised went towards the Mustard Seed, a social support agency, and their school lunch program. Last year $20,000 was raised. Fun run organizer Val Jensen said they hoped to raise about $30,000 to support the school lunch program.

“We want to see people who never run come out and run and walk together in celebration of women,” said Val Jensen, event organizer.

The Mustard Seed’s school lunch program makes 53,000 lunches for kids in Red Deer.

Jensen said they had about 1,200 registrations, but adding in walkups on the day of the event she expected to surpass that.

The youngest participant was about six months old and the oldest was Jean Schmidt, who is 86 and in her fifth year participating.

“She’s out there walking the five km for the fifth year with 29 family members,” said Jensen.

In the middle of the track was an extensive expo featuring everything from bouncy castles and childrens games, to clothes, belly dancing, massages, a barbecue and a chance to win a lease on a car.

Waiting at the finish line for the tired participants was a gift bag and flowers, rewards for their participation in the event.

Participants had the choice of a five or 10 km walk or run, as well as shorter distances, such as a one or three km walk or run. Other run or walks included a one km mom and sun run, a 500 metre little ladies race and a 100 metre diaper dash, for younger participants.


