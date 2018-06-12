Al Scott and several other retirees from the Innisfail Pontiacs Midget Team of 1962-63 have established the Larry Reid Memorial Coaching Development Fund which will benefit the Innisfail Minor Hockey Association. (Contributed photo)

Fund to support Innisfail hockey coaches reaches first goal

A former Innisfail midget hockey coach’s impact has stretched from coast to coast, and a fund in his honour has surpassed an early goal.

Larry Reid coached the Innisfail Pontiacs in 1962-63. Two of his former players, Al Scott and Vern Fox (who live in Nova Scotia and B.C. respectively) are behind a memorial fund to provide financial support to coaching initiatives in the Central Alberta community.

Last year they launched the Larry Reid Memorial Coaching Development Fund, setting a preliminary goal of raising $50,000. So far, they have raised $58,175 and are well on their way to supporting programs for the Innisfail Minor Hockey Association.

“The fund will have a really positive impact on Innisfail minor hockey and their coaching,” said Scott. “That was the goal from the time we started fund.

“We only had Larry for one year, but he really instilled a lot of values in us such as work ethic and doing things right. We did pretty well.”

Through the fund’s first contribution of $1,375, four coaching enhancement projects were supported during the 2017-18 season.

Randy Graham, Innisfail Minor Hockey Association’s director of coach and player development, said the initiatives had an immediate impact.

“IMHA brought home a couple of league championships this past season and amazingly, three of our teams captured provincial zone titles and represented IMHA at Provincials,” said Graham. “This has never been accomplished before.”

After his midget hockey days, Scott embarked on a career in teaching physical education while Fox went into finance.

“He was a great believer in education,” said Fox. “He’d talk with guys about that and tell them to go and get an education and use midget hockey as a stepping stone for your education.”

Reid worked for 20 years in the development of minor hockey in Innisfail as a player and coach with the Innisfail Eagles. The 1962-63 midget Pontiacs made the finals of the Central Alberta Midget Championship that year, a major accomplishment for a town of roughly 2,500 people at the time. In 2007, he was recognized by Hockey Alberta as one of the top 100 contributors to hockey in Alberta. Reid died in 2016.

“It’s our hope that this money will make Innisfail Minor Hockey better and better as the coaches get better and better,” said Scott.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Homelessness conference being held in Red Deer
Next story
New look proposed for three future Red Deer neighbourhoods

Just Posted

Red Deer County approves major commercial/industrial development near Penhold

Looking to the future, Red Deer County began work on creating a… Continue reading

New look proposed for three future Red Deer neighbourhoods

Less prominent front attached garages favoured

Legion to close for renovations end of June

Red Deer Legion to re-open in the fall

Be a Scot for a day at Red Deer Highland Games

The 71st annual event is June 23 at Westerner Park

Red Deer’s DBA needs more help dealing with special events

City council approves fund transfer to hire temporary worker

UPDATED: Homelessness conference being held in Red Deer

7 Cities Conference on Housing First and Homelessness

Red Deer remembers ‘staples of community’

Cecil Swanson and his son Gary Swanson died Friday in Red Deer

Updated: Four inmates escape Red Deer Remand

Police continue to look for three prisoners; One captured

Murder trial begins for white man charged with killing Indigenous man

HAMILTON — The second-degree murder trial of a white homeowner charged with… Continue reading

Soccer at sunrise: Alberta extending liquor service hours during World Cup

EDMONTON — World Cup fans in Alberta will be able to gather… Continue reading

Don’t call 911 if your pizza isn’t ready on time, police say

LEEDS, Ont. — Starvation can be a life or death matter, but… Continue reading

Nunavut members of the legislature to vote on removing premier

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Members of the Nunavut legislature are to vote Thursday… Continue reading

Stigma a major issue for many young people with Type 1 diabetes, study finds

TORONTO — At 16, Michael Wright was shocked to learn he had… Continue reading

U2 dedicates song to Anthony Bourdain at Apollo show

NEW YORK — U2 frontman Bono honoured the late Anthony Bourdain toward… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month