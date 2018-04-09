Funding sought for bus service between Penhold, Innisfail, Springbrook and Red Deer

Residents of Penhold, Innisfail and Springbrook could soon get a daily bus service to Red Deer if the province funds a rural transit pilot project.

The County of Red Deer, which manages Springbrook, is partnering with the towns of Innisfail and Penhold to create a bus link between these three communities and the regional hub city.

Some residents of the smaller centres need to get to medical appointments in Red Deer, or access other services that aren’t available in their own towns, said Jo-Ann Symington, community services manager for the county.

For people without vehicles “it can be very cost-prohibitive” to take a taxi in to the city, and commercial bus services often don’t run during business hours, she added.

The provincial government has earmarked some grant money for communities that identify gaps in regional transit services and come up with a plan to fill them.

The project aims to help connect medium-sized cities such as Lethbrige, Camrose, Medicine Hat, Grande Prairie, Red Deer and Athabasca with surrounding rural and smaller urban municipalities so people have more options to get to appointments, shop and visit family and friends.

“We’re looking to develop a route that runs a few times a day,” added Symington, but how often the service runs will depend on how much money the project receives.

There’s existing transit runs between Red Deer and Gasoline Alley and Springbrook. The goal is to connect Penhold and Innisfail, “but we’re still working on the details,” said Symington. She knows there’s demand for the route, but has no firm idea about how many people would use the service.

A proposal for the pilot project was submitted last month and the three municipalities are waiting to hear whether it will be funded. The partners seek the maximum funding of $700,000 over two years.

Symington hopes to receive news about funding by the end of the month. If a grant is received, a route will be launched in the fall.



