Fundraiser to help keep kids warm in Blackfalds

The Community Warmth Fall Fundraiser will be held in Blackfalds on Sept. 27. (File photo by Advocate staff0

The Community Warmth Fall Fundraiser to provide winter clothing to kids in Blackfalds will be held Sept. 27.

After the Grind joined together with Blackfalds FCSS to develop the initiative to outfit 160 children.

Tickets are $30 to enjoy a delicious meal, live music by Don Swift, craft beer from Siding 14 Brewery and a live dessert auction.

All proceeds go towards the Blackfalds FCSS Winter Wear Program that provides winter coats, snow pants and winter boots to children in need.

The event takes place at the Community Centre, 4810 Womacks Rd., from 6 to 9 p.m.

For more information and to get your tickets visit After the Grind or Blackfalds FCSS.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter