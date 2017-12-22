Leifter Casionan, 31, died in a fire in a home on Nagel Avenue. (Contributed photo)

Fundraising to get Red Deer house fire victim’s remains home coming up short

All they want to do is get his remains back to the Philippines.

Family of the Leifter Casionan, who was killed in a house fire on Nagel Avenue, are trying to fundraise to get his remains sent back home.

They launched a GoFundMe page in the hopes of drawing support to return his remains to the Philippines and to help with funeral expenses.

However, it has been slow going to generate enough money from the crowd sourcing website. Of their $20,000 target they have raised just $185 (as of Friday afternoon).

Casionan, 31, died from injuries he suffered on Dec. 17 from the fire. Early that Sunday morning, Red Deer Emergency Services and Red Deer RCMP were called to the house fire.

Lefiter was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to a Calgary hospital due to the extent of his injuries and was in critical condition at the time. He died two days later.

The house is owned by Casionan’s brother.

Neighbours said they saw people escape the home when the fire started, around 10:40 a.m., but saw a man re-enter the home after saying there were people still inside.

“If we life, we life for the Lord. And if we die, we die for the Lord. So whether we life or we die we belong to hte Lord. You’re in God’s Hand already bayaw (brother-in-law). We will be missing you. Rest in peace,” wrote sister-in-law Jessica Casiano on her Facebook wall.

Viewing at Wilson Funeral Home in Lacombe was held on Friday and will be held again on Saturday.

The family has been staying at a local hotel since the fire. They have a need for clothing and winter clothing for girls aged two, nine and 11. Gift cards, toys, blankets and cash will also be accepted. For more information email sseely1@hotmail.ca.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Numbers down in Red Deerians applying for Adopt-A-Family program in 2017
Next story
Family gets free car for Christmas

Just Posted

Spareparts in Bower Place closing, not accepting gift cards

Spareparts in Red Deer is one of 13 stores across Canada closing January 1

Fundraising to get Red Deer house fire victim’s remains home coming up short

All they want to do is get his remains back to the… Continue reading

Budget time for municipalities

Tax rate freezes or moderate increases the order of the day in most communities

Student arrested after posting threatening message on social media

Incident occurred at Alix-MAC School

Numbers down in Red Deerians applying for Adopt-A-Family program in 2017

Christmas Kettles will be out until 7:30 p.m. Saturday

WATCH: Hundreds visit Christmas Carnival at Normandeau School

One Red Deer school gave families a chance to celebrate Christmas a… Continue reading

Children get their last-minute requests into Santa on Friday.

Only three more sleeps to go on Friday as children meet St. Nick

Red Deer RCMP December arrests

Red Deer RCMP have arrested numerous prolific offenders since the beginning of… Continue reading

You could be eating fresh local strawberries at Christmas if this researcher has her way

Kimberly Lewers’s dream strawberry tastes like “a crystalline sugar cube,” with a… Continue reading

A Red Deer school student wins a humanitarian award scholarship

A Grade 11 Red Deer student has won A Better World’s Humanitarian… Continue reading

Online outrage after Canadian TV host kills cougar in northern Alberta

A Canadian TV personality is taking heat online after he killed a… Continue reading

Calgary man faces sexual assault charges relating to 22 alleged underage victims

Calgary man originally arrested in May faces dozens of sexual abuse charges… Continue reading

Major tax bill passes in U.S.: big consequences, big debates ahead for Canada

The United States Congress has adopted a major tax bill that has… Continue reading

Health Canada nearly doubles number of pot producers in second half of 2017

Health Canada handed out nearly as many marijuana production licences in the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month