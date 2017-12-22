Fundraising to get Red Deer house fire victim’s remains home coming up short

All they want to do is get his remains back to the Philippines.

Family of the Leifter Casionan, who was killed in a house fire on Nagel Avenue, are trying to fundraise to get his remains sent back home.

They launched a GoFundMe page in the hopes of drawing support to return his remains to the Philippines and to help with funeral expenses.

However, it has been slow going to generate enough money from the crowd sourcing website. Of their $20,000 target they have raised just $185 (as of Friday afternoon).

Casionan, 31, died from injuries he suffered on Dec. 17 from the fire. Early that Sunday morning, Red Deer Emergency Services and Red Deer RCMP were called to the house fire.

Lefiter was flown by STARS Air Ambulance to a Calgary hospital due to the extent of his injuries and was in critical condition at the time. He died two days later.

The house is owned by Casionan’s brother.

Neighbours said they saw people escape the home when the fire started, around 10:40 a.m., but saw a man re-enter the home after saying there were people still inside.

“If we life, we life for the Lord. And if we die, we die for the Lord. So whether we life or we die we belong to hte Lord. You’re in God’s Hand already bayaw (brother-in-law). We will be missing you. Rest in peace,” wrote sister-in-law Jessica Casiano on her Facebook wall.

Viewing at Wilson Funeral Home in Lacombe was held on Friday and will be held again on Saturday.

The family has been staying at a local hotel since the fire. They have a need for clothing and winter clothing for girls aged two, nine and 11. Gift cards, toys, blankets and cash will also be accepted. For more information email sseely1@hotmail.ca.



