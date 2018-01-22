A design concept for a skate park proposed in Penhold. Photo via Facebook

Fundraising underway for a skate park in Penhold

Penhold Optimist Skatepark Club representatives have been visible at various community events to raise money and awareness to build a skate park in Penhold.

The club needs about $650,000 for a proposed skate park that will be across from the Penhold Crossing Secondary School. So far they have raised $100,000.

Brenda Mahoney, skate park chair person, said she is hoping a fundraising event at Penhold Memorial Hall on April 7 will bring in sponsors and donors.

The event will feature carnival games and activities, a cocktail hour at 5 p.m., a catered dinner at 6 p.m. followed by a dance at 8 p.m. There will be silent auction items on sale which have been donated by local businesses.

“I am really hoping we would have major donors step up to the plate,” she said.

Mahoney said the town has committed a piece of land where the skate park will be constructed. So far the club hasn’t asked for funding from the town.

A skate park is very much needed for teenagers in the Town of Penhold. She said younger kids have options of programs and activities they participate in but the older kids don’t.

“There’s not much in Penhold (for teenagers) to keep them here. So we want to make sure they have something to do too and it keeps them busy,” she said.

“They seem to be the left out demographic right now.”

Mahoney said the club is hoping construction for the skate park could begin in spring of 2019.

The club members host Chase the Ace raffle Saturday nights from 8 to 9 p.m. at Penholder Tavern. They also sell popcorn and cotton candy at community events around town to raise money.

Mahoney said the club also has plans to apply for grants in the future to bring in funding.

Tickets for the fundraiser are on sale for $50. Contact Brenda Mahoney at 403-872-8628.


