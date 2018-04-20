Funeral for Victoria officer who spent 30 years mostly unresponsive after crash

VICTORIA — Hundreds of people lined a procession route of uniformed officers as some wiped away tears outside a church Thursday before the funeral of a Victoria constable who’d been in an unresponsive state for most of 30 years.

Const. Ian Jordan’s wife Hilary Jordan and their son Mark walked arm in arm up the steps of Christ Church Cathedral, where about 1,000 mourners, mostly law-enforcement personnel, paid their respects to the officer who died last week.

His coffin, draped with the Canadian flag, was carried in by uniformed pall bearers after officers from Canada and the United States marched there from the headquarters of the Victoria Police Department.

Chief Const. Del Manak said earlier Thursday that he provided regular department updates to Jordan as he lay in hospital.

Manak said Jordan never acknowledged his presence during the visits, but the officer’s emotional presence could not be denied.

“I would talk to him,” Manak said. “I would give him updates and let him know what was going on in the police department. I would let him know of the men and women who are always thinking of him.”

Jordan was injured in a crash with another police cruiser as both officers raced towards the same emergency call in September 1987.

The chief said he always looked for signs of responsiveness from Jordan during his visits.

“I don’t know to what level of awareness he could understand but I do believe in my heart that he knew people were there, that people were talking to him,” Manak said.

Hilary Jordan said her husband’s eyes would light up when she spoke of their son, who was 16 months old when the crash happened.

She said doctors could never say if he was conscious and unable to communicate or if the responses he showed were simply reflexes.

Retired Victoria police Sgt. Ole Jorgensen — the other officer involved in the crash — said he visited his friend often and that Jordan sometimes seemed awake.

Manak said Jordan never left the minds and hearts of the department’s officers, who are like a family.

“It’s tight knit and you never leave somebody behind and forget about them, regardless of how much passage of time there’s been.”

Previous story
Avicii, DJ-producer who performed around the world, dies
Next story
Former Central Alberta MLA appealing fine for not protecting a list of 20,000 electors

Just Posted

Former Central Alberta MLA appealing fine for not protecting a list of 20,000 electors

List included names and addresses of voters in Rimbey-Rocky Mountain House-Sundre

Red Deer beginning two major construction projects

Ross Street’s 1935-era water main to be replaced and 67th Street roundabout landscaped

Lacombe firefighters on moose duty

Unfortunately, injured moose had to be put down by Fish and Wildlife officer

UPDATED: Spring craft sale attracts shoppers

Over 150 artisans at Red Deer craft sale

RCMP searching for man who may be armed

Citizens should not approach James Holley if spotted, says police.

WATCH: Fine wine and food at Red Deer College

The Red Deer College Alumni Association hosted its 14th annual Fine Wine… Continue reading

Doctors warn of cannabis risks for pregnant or breastfeeding users

OTTAWA — The Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists is warning pregnant and… Continue reading

Avicii, DJ-producer who performed around the world, dies

NEW YORK — Avicii, the Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ who performed sold-out… Continue reading

Red Deer filmmakers are among 2018 Rosie Awards nominees

Cache Productions, Ignition Films in the running for AMPIA Awards

Audit clears Facebook despite Cambridge Analytica leaks

NEW YORK — An audit of Facebook’s privacy practices for the Federal… Continue reading

Marijuana sector firms get marketing pushback as legalization looms

TORONTO — Some Canadian marijuana sector companies are getting pushback against their… Continue reading

Red Deer volleyball player Samantha Gagnon named athlete of the month

A high school volleyball player has been named the Alberta Sport Development… Continue reading

Sarah Jessica Parker calls Cynthia Nixon’s run ‘exciting’

NEW YORK — Cynthia Nixon’s quest for the governorship of New York… Continue reading

Lawyers for Russian player say FIFA ends anti-doping case

By Graham Dunbar THE ASSOCIATED PRESS GENEVA — Lawyers for Russia defender… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month