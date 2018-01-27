Funeral to be held for 15-year-old bystander killed in Vancouver gang shooting

COQUITLAM, B.C. — A funeral will be held today for a 15-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet amid what Vancouver police say was a gang shooting.

Alfred Wong was in a vehicle heading home to Coquitlam with his parents on Jan. 13 when he was struck by a bullet and died in hospital two days later.

Mourners will gather at Coquitlam Alliance Church to say goodbye to a teenager who has been described by his pastor as a bright student who loved video games and had plans to become an electrical engineer.

The teen’s older brother, Wilfred Wong, said on Monday that his family is still in shock over the death and it has left a void in their hearts.

Police have said the target of the attack was 23-year-old Kevin Whiteside, who was known to police and also died in hospital.

Chief Const. Adam Palmer called Wong’s death a senseless murder, saying it has had an impact all across Metro Vancouver, including in his police department.