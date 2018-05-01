Funerals are to be held today for two of the 10 people killed in last week’s van attack in Toronto. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Funerals are scheduled today for two killed in Toronto van attack

TORONTO — Funerals are to be held today for two of the 10 people killed in last week’s van attack in northern Toronto.

Eighty-three-year-old Geraldine Brady and 80-year-old Dorothy Sewell were killed last week when a van drove down the sidewalk along Yonge Street, running down pedestrians.

A friend said Brady — a grandmother who was known as Gerry to her family and friends — sold Avon products for more than 45 years and was still going out to visit customers up until her death.

Sewell’s grandson, Elwood Delaney, of Kamloops, B.C., described his grandmother as an avid sports fan who “almost had as much love for the Blue Jays and Leafs as she did for her family.”

In addition to the 10 deaths, 16 people were injured and two large makeshift memorials sprang up almost immediately where the people were struck.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in the incident, with another three attempted murder charges expected.

