A firetruck blocking traffic from Gaetz Avenue’s southbound lane at Molly Banister Drive. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

UPDATE: Gaetz Avenue re-opens, gas leak contained

Gaetz Avenue has re-opened after a gas leak closed northbound and southbound lanes Saturday in Red Deer.

Red Deer RCMP and Emergency Services were called to the potential gas leak at 10:30 a.m. The road was closed, between Molly Banister Drive and 22 Street, until 1:25 p.m. when the leak was contained

A city press release says there continues to be a strong smell of gas in the area, but there is no safety risk to the public at this time.

Road closures were in place while crews worked to investigate the cause of the leak and follow clean-up procedures. Evacuated residents and businesses are being allowed to return to the area as crews deem it safe to do so.

At 11 a.m. the City of Red Deer asked everyone to avoid the area and to be prepared for major traffic delays.

The cause of the leak is still being investigated and crews will remain on scene for the next several hours.


Gaetz Avenue between Molly Banister Drive and 22 Street, northbound and southbound, was closed Saturday afternoon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

