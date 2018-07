Construction continues near 19 St. and Taylor Drive for the Gaetz Avenue/Hwy 2 interchange project. Crews were working in the area Tuesday afternoon. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

Look out for signs and detours in place as construction continues near 19 Street and Taylor Drive in Red Deer.

Crews were busy Tuesday working on the Hwy 2 and Gaetz Avenue interchange project.



