Garage, roof damaged in Red Deer fire Tuesday

An Eastview home was partially damaged in a fire Tuesday in Red Deer. Cause of the fire is under investigation. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

An Eastview home in Red Deer was partly damaged in a fire Tuesday.

Damian LaGrange, acting deputy chief of operations for Red Deer Emergency Services said crews made a “quick hit” to contain the flames when crews responded to a call of a structure fire on 35th Avenue at 3:15 p.m.

The fire started in the attached garage area which had a parked car inside Tuesday, and “quickly moved into the house.”

A few of the residents who are renting house were home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured, said LaGrange, adding everyone got out safely.

The fire did not make it to the internal part of the house but got into the roof structure, he said.

“(There’s) significant damage but the actual cost is to be determined,” he said, adding cause is under investigation.

A next door neighbour, Larry Toepfer, said the fire caused “minimal damage” to his property – melting his house’s vinyl siding melted.

“Anytime there’s a fire this close by it’s going to be worrisome but we got off lucky,” said Toepfer.



Damian LaGrange, acting deputy chief of operations for Red Deer Emergency Services said crews made a “quick hit” to contain the flames at a house fire in Red Deer Tuesday. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff