An Eastview home was partially damaged in a fire Tuesday in Red Deer. Cause of the fire is under investigation. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

Garage, roof damaged in Red Deer fire Tuesday

Cause under investigation

An Eastview home in Red Deer was partly damaged in a fire Tuesday.

Damian LaGrange, acting deputy chief of operations for Red Deer Emergency Services said crews made a “quick hit” to contain the flames when crews responded to a call of a structure fire on 35th Avenue at 3:15 p.m.

The fire started in the attached garage area which had a parked car inside Tuesday, and “quickly moved into the house.”

A few of the residents who are renting house were home at the time of the fire, but no one was injured, said LaGrange, adding everyone got out safely.

The fire did not make it to the internal part of the house but got into the roof structure, he said.

“(There’s) significant damage but the actual cost is to be determined,” he said, adding cause is under investigation.

A next door neighbour, Larry Toepfer, said the fire caused “minimal damage” to his property – melting his house’s vinyl siding melted.

“Anytime there’s a fire this close by it’s going to be worrisome but we got off lucky,” said Toepfer.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Damian LaGrange, acting deputy chief of operations for Red Deer Emergency Services said crews made a “quick hit” to contain the flames at a house fire in Red Deer Tuesday. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

A next door neighbour, Larry Toepfer, said the fire caused “minimal damage” to his house – melting house’s vinyl siding. Photo by MAMTA LULLA/Advocate staff

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer-area participants Walk, Talk and Roll in support of Heart and Stroke Foundation
Next story
Skydiver falls 20 ft. while landing in Innisfail

Just Posted

Garage, roof damaged in Red Deer fire Tuesday

Cause under investigation

Manslaughter charge laid against Red Deer man more than a year after homicide

A manslaughter charge has been laid against a Red Deer man, more… Continue reading

Woman facing charges after pedestrian critically injured in hit and run

A woman is in custody in connection with an alleged hit and… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer-area participants Walk, Talk and Roll in support of Heart and Stroke Foundation

Benefit draws about 100 people to CrossRoads Church

Friday hail storm came at a bad time for farmers

Amount of damage a hail storm does often depends on how far along crops are

Updated: SUV smashes through fences and deck in Anders

Driver taken to hospital after SUV veered off 30th Avenue into Anders

Photos: Red Deer barn dance entertains children, adults Tuesday

Hundreds of Central Albertans started their Westerner Days celebrations early with an… Continue reading

Man suffers critical injuries, Red Deer police arrest woman in pedestrian crash

A man is in hospital with critical injuries and Mounties have arrested… Continue reading

Cull hasn’t been able to solve bunny burden in Alberta mountain town of Canmore

CANMORE, Alta. — Problems persist in an Alberta mountain town overrun with… Continue reading

Canada should help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany: civil liberties group

OTTAWA — A civil liberties group is urging the Canadian government to… Continue reading

Westerner Days: Send us your photos

Your reader photo may just make the pages of the Adovcate.

Adam Henrique signs $29.1M, 5-year extension with Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Centre Adam Henrique has signed a $29.1 million, five-year… Continue reading

Fashion firms upend design routine to focus on speed, trends

NEW YORK — Prototypes? Passe. Fashion company Betabrand saw that knitwear was… Continue reading

Trimming and tidying: Perennials need care too

The great attraction in growing perennial flowers is that you never have… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month