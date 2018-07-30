Red lily beetles are not native to Alberta and there are few treatments against them. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Gardeners beware: A red pest is preying on Red Deer-area lilies

Lily beetles are chowing down in Central Alberta gardens

Voracious invaders were hiding in plain sight in Pat Young’s backyard.

The Red Deer resident was hanging wash on her clothes line Monday morning when she noticed the lilies she’d transplanted decades ago from her parents’ garden were looking decidedly ratty.

She took a closer look and was startled to see an army of red beetles feasting on the leaves.

“My lilies were being decimated!… I picked off as many (bugs) as I could and I flushed them down the toilet,” said Young, who lives in West Park.

After some online investigating she discovered these red lily beetles (also known as scarlet lily beetles or lilioceris lilii) are wreaking havoc on many gardens and green spaces in the province.

The flying bugs, originally from Europe and Asia, have been in Eastern Canada since 1943, but only reached Alberta a few years ago. They look like rectangular ladybugs without spots, with bright red bodies that narrow at the shoulder, and black heads, legs and undersides.

The beetles destroy native lilies, and Asian species, but don’t care for day lilies (which are actually not a true lily) or more resistant Oriental lilies, said Christine Cornelius a horticulturist for Parkland Garden Centre.

Cornelius has fielded a few calls about these beetles from Central Alberta gardeners over the past couple of years, but she believes populations have become more entrenched in this area, since many more calls have been coming in this summer.

There aren’t a lot of products that can combat the pests. Cornelius said gardeners can try Trounce, which gets rid of other beetles and insects organically. A City of Calgary website recommends sprinkling diatomaceous earth (an organic silica-based material) directly on the beetles. It will cause abrasions that will cause the bugs to dry out.

Cornelius believes it’s more effective to hand-pick the red beetles off lilies, and also removing the small black larvae and translucent eggs hidden on the underside of leaves. (The Calgary website recommends dropping them in a bowl of soapy water to prevent escape).

Since the bugs overwinter in the soil beneath the plants, Cornelius also recommended checking the soil around bulbs in the fall.

Once infested lily stalks are cut down, she asks that gardeners not compost them, since this could spread the insects to other areas.

Young said she plans to burn the leaves and stalks in the hope that next year’s lilies are beetle free.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Red lily beetle. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Red Deer Advocate staff).

Previous story
Some Gasoline Alley businesses concerned about losing service road

Just Posted

Gardeners beware: A red pest is preying on Red Deer-area lilies

Lily beetles are chowing down in Central Alberta gardens

Central Alberta under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment Canada warns thunderstorm could bring damaging hail and high winds

Walk or Run to Quit program offered in Red Deer

National smoking cessation program returns

Pride rainbow crosswalks to be painted in downtown Red Deer next week

They are a prelude to Pride Week, Aug. 12-18

One dead, one injured in Black Diamond plane crash

Plane went down in a field near Black Diamond about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Toronto debating whether to sue province over decision to shrink city council

TORONTO — Debate raged at Toronto City Hall on Monday as local… Continue reading

Feds won’t decriminalize any drugs besides cannabis, despite calls from cities

OTTAWA — The federal government says it will not consider decriminalizing drugs… Continue reading

Alberta threatens to end construction contract for Grande Prairie hospital

EDMONTON — The Alberta government is threatening to cancel the contract of… Continue reading

Lacombe County man gets six-month house arrest for evading police

Defence argues he needs to be able to still provide for children at home.

Lost Neil Young and Joni Mitchell concert recordings uncovered by archivists

Live concert recordings of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell considered lost for… Continue reading

Quebec police investigating after Premier Philippe Couillard’s boat sinks

SAINT-PRIME, Que. — Authorities are investigating after a fishing boat belonging to… Continue reading

New Brunswick Speaker apologizes for comments deemed as harassment

FREDERICTON — The Speaker of the New Brunswick legislature has issued a… Continue reading

Funerals held today for two people killed in Toronto’s Danforth shooting

TORONTO — Mourners converged on two private funeral services on Monday to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month