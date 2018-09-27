Garlic City Market will be held at Pioneer Lodge on Sunday. (File photo by BLACK PRESS)

Garlic City Market returns to Red Deer

To be held indoors at Pioneer Lodge

The second annual Garlic City Market happens on Sunday to support the rebuilding of the barn at Piper Creek Community Gardens.

Local garlic growers and many familiar local market vendors will sell their wares and fall harvest produce including, Steel Pony Farm, Country Thyme Farm, and Ruby’s Merchantile, and more.

The market, to be held at Pioneer Lodge, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free general entrance, but donations are encouraged and welcome with all proceeds going towards the proposed rebuilding of the barn located off 40th Ave south Red Deer.

The barn is an historic part of the community garden and has recently been removed for safety reasons by the city.

As part of the ongoing Piper Creek Restoration Agriculture Project on site, organizers plan to rebuild the barn as an open-air timber frame structure with rainwater harvesting and the inclusion of pollinator habitat in the open-air walls to make it a huge pollinator hotel.

The market is presented by ReThink Red Deer and Peavey Mart.

Pioneer Lodge is located at 4324- 46A Ave. (behind the Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery).


