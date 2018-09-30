Kari Fisher, with Ruby Mercantile, checks their garlic display at Garlic City Market on Sunday at Pioneer’s Lodge. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Garlic City Market returns

Raising money to rebuild Piper Creek Community Gardens’ barn

The second annual Garlic City Market was held Sunday to support the rebuilding of the barn at Piper Creek Community Gardens.

At the event, held at Pioneers Lodge, local garlic growers and many familiar local market vendors sold their wares and fall harvest produce.

The barn is an historic part of the community garden and has recently been removed for safety reasons by the city.

As part of the ongoing Piper Creek Restoration Agriculture Project on site, organizers plan to rebuild the barn as an open-air timber frame structure with rainwater harvesting and the inclusion of pollinator habitat in the open-air walls to make it a huge pollinator hotel.

The market, underway until 4 p.m., was presented by ReThink Red Deer and Peavey Mart.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Quebec officials scramble after first confirmed case of fatal deer disease
Next story
Runners and walkers gather in Red Deer to beat cancer

Just Posted

Runners and walkers gather in Red Deer to beat cancer

CIBC Run for the Cure raises over $87,000

Garlic City Market returns

Raising money to rebuild Piper Creek Community Gardens’ barn

WATCH: Celebrating culture through dance in Red Deer

Red Deerians gathered to celebrate dance and culture this weekend. The Celebration… Continue reading

PHOTOS: 2019 Canada Winter Games dance auditions at Red Deer College

About 150 people auditioned for dancer positions for the 2019 Canada Winters… Continue reading

PHOTOS: 2018 Canadian Mounted Shooting Finals in Red Deer

The three-day 2018 Canadian Mounted Shooting Finals, which feature shooters from across… Continue reading

Updated: Alberta Opposition leaders address AUMA

United Conservative Party, Alberta Party and Liberal Party leaders made their pitches

Canada edged Nigeria for seventh place at FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LA LAGUNA, Spain — Kia Nurse had 17 points… Continue reading

Hailie Deegan, 17, becomes 1st female winner in NASCAR K&N

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Seventeen-year-old Hailie Deegan used a bump-and-run on her teammate… Continue reading

Legendary Chicago blues guitarist Otis Rush dies at 84

CHICAGO — Legendary Chicago blues guitarist Otis Rush, whose passionate, jazz-tinged music… Continue reading

Alessia Cara named as halftime performer for ‘18 Grey Cup game in Edmonton

TORONTO — Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara will perform at halftime of the… Continue reading

Back-to-back summers of smoke and fire stoke B.C. tourism industry fears

CALGARY — The smoke has cleared after the worst forest fire season… Continue reading

Potential Calgary 2026 Olympic bid stokes hope for more affordable housing

CALGARY — Affordable housing advocates are hopeful a potential Calgary 2026 Olympic… Continue reading

Quebec officials scramble after first confirmed case of fatal deer disease

MONTREAL — Officials in Quebec are banking on a massive cull of… Continue reading

Health agency says agreement reached with Walmart in Fort McMurray wildfire case

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — Alberta Health Services says it has reached an… Continue reading

Most Read