Garlic City Market returns

Kari Fisher, with Ruby Mercantile, checks their garlic display at Garlic City Market on Sunday at Pioneer’s Lodge. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

The second annual Garlic City Market was held Sunday to support the rebuilding of the barn at Piper Creek Community Gardens.

At the event, held at Pioneers Lodge, local garlic growers and many familiar local market vendors sold their wares and fall harvest produce.

The barn is an historic part of the community garden and has recently been removed for safety reasons by the city.

As part of the ongoing Piper Creek Restoration Agriculture Project on site, organizers plan to rebuild the barn as an open-air timber frame structure with rainwater harvesting and the inclusion of pollinator habitat in the open-air walls to make it a huge pollinator hotel.

The market, underway until 4 p.m., was presented by ReThink Red Deer and Peavey Mart.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

