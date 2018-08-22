WATCH: Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre grand opening in Red Deer

Joel Ward, Red Deer College president and CEO, and Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education, cut the ribbon at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre’s grand opening Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

The ribbon has officially been cut for the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer.

A grand opening ceremony for Red Deer College’s new state-of-the-art teaching and learning facility was Wednesday afternoon.

Marlin Schmidt, Alberta Minister of Advanced Education, said this new building will create a legacy for years to come.

“This centre is a true game changer for Red Deer College,” Schmidt said. “It will not only support world-class teaching and learner opportunities, and athletic and recreational activities, it will also be a hub of resources and activities for all … in Central Alberta.”

The new facility meets international sporting standards, Schmidt added.

“Not only will local sports be supported, but the college and community will be able to host sporting events and tournaments. This will bring provincial, national and international attention to this institution and Central Alberta,” he said.

The facility will be used for five events at the 2019 Canada Winter Games; short track speed skating, badminton, wheelchair basketball, figure skating and squash.

Joel Ward, Red Deer College president and CEO, said the facility’s construction wouldn’t have been possible without support from the province, which provided $20 million.

“They believed in this college, they believed in the transition to become a university to better serve our learners, they supported post secondary education and committed to their promise of sustainable funding over the last three years,” said Ward.

More than 2,000 people worked on the $88 million project. Ward said the whole community helped this project become a reality.

“This is what happens when everyone works together. This is the kind of legacy this community will have as we transition to a university,” he said.

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer said she is impressed by the building.

“It looks absolutely incredible … and it certainly surpasses our expectations.” said Veer. “Red Deer College has had a vision for this facility for over two decades and the (2019 Canada Winter Games) has served as a catalyst for our community to be able to come together to make this long-awaited dream of the college become a reality.”

Veer said the games, which starts in Red Deer Feb. 15, has been the catalyst for many other projects in the city as well.

The Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre paved the way for RDC to achieve university status “which is the single most strategic economic diversification initiative we can engage in as a community,” Veer said.

There will be a community day at the facility Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with public skating, tours, a barbecue and more. For more information, visit www.rdc.ab.ca/centre.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education, speaks at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre’s grand opening Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Dozens of Central Albertans came out to the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre’s grand opening Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

A ribbon covered in balloons was cut at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre’s grand opening Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Joel Ward, Red Deer College president and CEO, and Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education, shake hands after cutting the ribbon at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre’s grand opening Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)