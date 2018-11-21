On Wednesday Alistair Nicholson was filling up at the Costco gas station. GasBuddy listed Costco as having the cheapest price. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Pumped up over lower gas prices

Many motorists rely on Costco for best local price

Gasoline prices are slowly dropping, but for multiple reasons — pipeline constraints, Alberta refinery prices, a volatile U.S. market, profits at the pump, and more — the cost is still higher than Red Deer motorists would care to pay.

On Wednesday, the average gas price in Red Deer was 115.9 cents a litre, about eight cents higher than the provincial average of 108.3, according to GasBuddy.

The cheapest pump prices in Alberta were at a Fas Gas outlet in Camrose and a Tempo station in Spruce Grove, both selling at 93.9.

Prices at pumps in Edmonton averaged 103.2 and 105.2 in Calgary.

Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy, said the wholesale price in Edmonton is always cheaper compared to Calgary, and any difference between gas prices in Red Deer and Calgary are strictly the retail margin.

He suggested using the GasBuddy phone app to find the best local prices. Motorists in Gasoline Alley were lining up at Costco, which regularly has the cheapest price and was at 109.9 on Wednesday.

Leanne Purden, of Lacombe, called gasoline prices “outrageous” and said she hopes the price keeps dropping.

“I watch where it’s the cheapest, watching where my pennies are spent. When I’m working in Red Deer, this is my go-to place,” Purden said of Costco.

Heather Koturbash, of Blackfalds, said Costco is where she buys gas now that she works in Mackenzie Industrial Business Park.

Alistair Nicholson, of Blackfalds, said he has been buying gas from Costco since about 2001.

“As far as gas prices go, it can always go lower. However, we’re not as bad as Eastern Canada or the North. I just got out of Yellowknife a couple days ago and they were at $1.68 a litre,” Nicholson said.

Prices have dropped an average of five cents a litre in Red Deer over the past month and McTeague said they should continue to fall, unless something happens internationally.

“If OPEC and Russia decide to collaborate and cut back on production, then all bets are off. We’ll see prices moving back up in time for Christmas.”

The need for more pipeline infrastructure also hampers the long-term outlook, he said.

“Bottom line, as long as oil remains significantly depressed for the reasons of infrastructure constraints, we’re all going to continue to see prices rise, at the same time paying more for pretty much everything, including fuel,” McTeague said.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer’s 50-metre pool project is ‘alive and not going away,’ say supporters
Next story
Council approves 2019 capital budget with funds for 50-metre pool planning

Just Posted

Pumped up over lower gas prices

Many motorists rely on Costco for best local price

Alumni Breakfast for Women of Excellence

Breakfast to be held on Thursday in Red Deer

Black Friday gaining in popularity

Some Red Deer shoppers not keen on Black Friday

B.C. woman driver fined $2,300 for clocking 215 km/hr

It’s the highest fine Alberta police have issued

Updated: Eyewitness describes fatal 2015 Red Deer stabbing

Victim was jumped by three men, beaten and stabbed, testifies eyewitness

Curlers’ behaviour ‘unacceptable’ and ‘disrespectful’ at Red Deer Curling Classic

‘You don’t kick around other players’ bags, it’s disrespectful and we expect better of our players’

Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat romaine lettuce

NEW YORK — Health officials in the U.S. and Canada told people… Continue reading

Oilers top Sharks 4-3 in OT in Hitchcock’s 1st game as coach

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers responded the… Continue reading

Canadian sprint star Andre De Grasse pondering options ahead of season

TORONTO — Heading into an important season, Canadian sprint star Andre De… Continue reading

‘Dancing With the Stars’ no longer hopping for ABC

NEW YORK — The dance floor is thinning over at ABC. The… Continue reading

Man in life-threatening condition following attack at Pusha T concert, police say

TORONTO — Police say one person suffered life-threatening stab wounds following a… Continue reading

Ikea to cut 7,500 jobs as customer behaviour changes

COPENHAGEN — Swedish home furnishings giant Ikea says it is cutting 7,500… Continue reading

Laine’s hat trick lifts Winnipeg Jets to 6-3 win over Vancouver Canucks

VANCOUVER — Eighteen games into the season and Winnipeg Jets right-winger Patrik… Continue reading

Peterson, Luff lead Kings to 2-0 win over Blues

ST. LOUIS — Teammates and friends in the minors, Los Angeles Kings… Continue reading

Most Read