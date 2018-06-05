Gasoline Alley East’s north end to close for 30 days

The north end of Gasoline Alley East and the western-most potion of Spruce Street will be shut down for a month.

A detour will be put in place starting Monday as construction work for the Hwy 2/Gaetz Avenue Interchange Improvement Project continues.

Traffic heading north on Gasoline Alley East will be detoured east on Poplar Street, north on Petrolia Drive, then briefly west on Spruce Street to 49 Avenue.

The work is expected to take 30 days, depending on the weather. Access to all businesses will be maintained throughout the closure.

Drivers can access Hwy 2 northbound from 19 Street.

Reduced speed limits remain in effect – drivers are asked to be safe on the road and obey the speed limits through the construction zone.

For more information visit www.transportation.alberta.ca/5969.htm.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter