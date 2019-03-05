Gasoline Alley sign will help motorists

Sign will be located at entrance road at north end of Gasoline Alley

A large Gasoline Alley sign is going up in Red Deer County to reassure motorists that they are on the right track.

The recently completed $80 million Highway 2/Gaetz Avenue Interchange project significantly altered the road system in the area leading to some confusion among drivers.

A road designed to funnel highway traffic into Gasoline Alley is so long drivers have been unsure they are going the right way, says a report to Red Deer County council.

The answer will be a $150,000 archway emblazoned with “Red Deer County” and in much larger letters “Gasoline Alley,” which will be illuminated at night.

The entrance sign will stand at the north entrance of Gasoline Alley near a roundabout at the top of Leva Avenue. The sign will also also help slow down traffic as it nears the roundabout.

“Gasoline Alley is a really important area for Red Deer County,” said Mayor Jim Wood, pointing out the county recently made the area a hamlet.

“The sign is big enough to market the area and be seen a long way.”

Coun. Christine Moore the sign “defines this booming hamlet, which we should be very proud of, particularly in the economic times we’re facing.”


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta government invests fewest health care dollars in Red Deer’s Central Zone, group finds

Just Posted

This week’s snow plowing schedule

This is the city’s Snow Zone plowing schedule this week. H —… Continue reading

Sports dome proposed for Red Deer County

Group of local investors behind proposal to build dome on east side of Highway 2

Gasoline Alley sign will help motorists

Sign will be located at entrance road at north end of Gasoline Alley

Polar Plunge returning to Red Deer this weekend

Dozens of central Albertans will take a dip into freezing water this… Continue reading

Alberta government invests fewest health care dollars in Red Deer’s Central Zone, group finds

Group is mobilizing a community campaign for a Red Deer hospital expansion

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

Experts say popular Yukon ice cave seriously unstable, close to collapse

WHITEHORSE — Experts say a unique, cave-like tunnel formed by a retreating… Continue reading

Official charged in shipbuilding-contract leak to plead not guilty, lawyer says

OTTAWA — The second public official accused of leaking cabinet secrets about… Continue reading

Trudeau hunkers down in Ottawa after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hunkering down in Ottawa after… Continue reading

‘Speed camera ahead:’ Google Maps adds photo radar warnings for drivers

EDMONTON — Drivers using Google Maps are getting a last-minute warning as… Continue reading

VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon.

Unusual alliance to save blue whales stalled by Sri Lanka

When the feeding grounds of blue whales overlap with busy shipping lanes,… Continue reading

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dropped his insistence that his government… Continue reading

Coerced-sterilization allegations a ‘crisis’ that demands public inquiry: chief

OTTAWA — Ongoing concerns about coerced sterilization of Indigenous women is nothing… Continue reading

Most Read