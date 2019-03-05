Gasoline Alley sign will help motorists

Sign will be located at entrance road at north end of Gasoline Alley

A large Gasoline Alley sign is going up in Red Deer County to reassure motorists that they are on the right track.

The recently completed $80 million Highway 2/Gaetz Avenue Interchange project significantly altered the road system in the area leading to some confusion among drivers.

A road designed to funnel highway traffic into Gasoline Alley is so long drivers have been unsure they are going the right way, says a report to Red Deer County council.

The answer will be a $150,000 archway emblazoned with “Red Deer County” and in much larger letters “Gasoline Alley,” which will be illuminated at night.

The entrance sign will stand at the north entrance of Gasoline Alley near a roundabout at the top of Leva Avenue. The sign will also also help slow down traffic as it nears the roundabout.

“Gasoline Alley is a really important area for Red Deer County,” said Mayor Jim Wood, pointing out the county recently made the area a hamlet.

“The sign is big enough to market the area and be seen a long way.”

Coun. Christine Moore the sign “defines this booming hamlet, which we should be very proud of, particularly in the economic times we’re facing.”



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter