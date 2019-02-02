Gatineau mayor slams city councillor’s statements on Islamophobia

GATINEAU, Que. — The mayor of Gatineau, Que., said he plans to request that a city councillor be stripped of some of her duties after she reportedly said the word “Islamophobia” doesn’t exist for her.

Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said in a statement late Friday that he’s distancing himself from Nathalie Lemieux and will ask city council to replace her as deputy mayor.

“The role of the city is to bring together communities to promote a better understanding of one another, (and) we won’t succeed with words that polarize this much and that harm the city in its role in as discussion partner for all the communities,” he wrote.

“Not only do I completely dissociate and denounce the councillor’s words, but I also believe she can no longer speak in my name.”

In an interview published Friday, Lemieux reportedly told Le Droit newspaper that Islamophobia is a problem invented by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Justin Trudeau thinks Islamophobia exists, but it’s him who invented the problem,” she was quoted as saying. “He’s trying to provoke problems where there aren’t any.”

According to the media outlet, she added, “when a group of people want to integrate, they integrate, and these people don’t integrate.”

But while she denied the existence of Islamophobia, Le Droit also quoted her as saying: “These people do a lot of things wrong, with their trucks and all that, it’s normal to be scared.”

Lemieux did not respond for a request for comment on Saturday.

Her comments came after Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Thursday that there is no Islamophobia in Quebec and closed the door on the idea of designating a national day to combat the problem.

Legault’s office later clarified to say that while Islamophobia exists, there’s neither a culture nor a current of it in Quebec.

The topic remains sensitive in Quebec, which continues to grapple with a debate over accommodating minority religions. Legault has promised legislation early in the next legislative session to prohibit public servants in positions of authority — police officers, judges, prosecutors, prison guards and teachers — from wearing religious symbols such as the hijab, turban and kippa.

In Ottawa, the Commons heritage committee recommended last year that Jan. 29 be declared a “national day of remembrance and action on Islamophobia and other forms of religious discrimination” to commemorate the attack on a Quebec City mosque that left six men dead on that day in 2017.

Toronto Mayor John Tory announced this week that the city was proclaiming Jan. 29 a day of remembrance and action on Islamophobia.

Previous story
MNP Torch Relay stops in Lacombe

Just Posted

MNP Torch Relay stops in Lacombe

The torch relay for the 2019 Canada Winter Games is in Red Deer Feb. 15

Minister of Education David Eggen to experience Red Deer school’s MicroSociety

Alberta’s minister of education will be in Red Deer next week. David… Continue reading

‘There will be great things happening’ in Red Deer: New chamber CEO

The Red Deer & District Chamber of Commerce’s new CEO says he… Continue reading

New sign aims to elevate city’s profile

Sign installed in time for Winter Games

A celebration of Red Deer-area Special Olympic champions

Exhibit brings well-earned attention to dedicated athletes

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Fairbanks

Wiarton Willie predicts early spring Shubenacadie Sam says there’s more winter to come

There’s conflicting predictions from Canada’s two most famous forecasting groundhogs, with Wiarton… Continue reading

Internal docs shows many federal departments not meeting gender analysis targets

OTTAWA — The Trudeau Liberals’ promise to examine how their plans affect… Continue reading

Officer involved in previous McArthur arrest charged with insubordination

TORONTO — A Toronto police officer who was involved in a previous… Continue reading

Scheer criticizes Trudeau on immigration, argues system’s integrity damaged

SURREY, B.C. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the prime minister damaged… Continue reading

Quebec ticket wins Friday night’s $26.6 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — A ticket sold in Quebec claimed Friday night’s $26.6 million… Continue reading

GM plant closings will hit parts suppliers far and wide

TOLEDO, Ohio — The sting from a major restructuring at General Motors… Continue reading

French yellow vest protesters condemn injuries, blame police

PARIS — France’s yellow vest protesters were back on the streets Saturday… Continue reading

Let’s Talk: 2019 Canada Winter Games: Our moment is finally here

The focus of my column over the past year has been Red… Continue reading

Most Read