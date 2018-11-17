Georgia derailment leads to town’s evacuation

BYROMVILLE, Ga. — A small Georgia town has been evacuated after a derailment of multiple railroad cars.

CSX Railroad said the cars derailed around 7 a.m. Saturday in Byromville, roughly 55 miles south of Macon.

The exact number of cars involved is unclear. CSX says “several” cars derailed. The town’s fire chief, Brett Walls, tells WMAZ-TV that between 15 and 30 cars fell from a bridge onto Georgia Highway 90. The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook statement that some cars contained pressurized propane, requiring evacuation within a half-mile of the accident.

Walls says that would cover “practically the whole town,” which has a population of about 500.

There have been no reports of injuries.

CSX says the train had two locomotives, 72 loaded cars and 69 empty cars.

