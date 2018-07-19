Get your guilty pleasures: Westerner Days food

Traditional sugary treats were served up by the plate, bowl and bucket at Westerner Days on Thursday.

Toby Dixon said visitors are always in the mood for funnel cake.

“It’s definitely a pretty classic fair food. It’s been around for ages, like the cotton candy,” said Dixon, staff member at the funnel cake stand on Westerner Days fair ground.

“People love their funnel cakes. It still is pretty big,” she said about the crispy, fried cake sprinkled with icing sugar and other toppings. Deep fried Oreos, a more modern menu item, is also popular.

“We use the same funnel cake batter on the Oreos. You get that nice kind of crunch and it’s all chocolatey. It all melts into it. It’s delicious.”

Roxanne Andras, of Fort McMurray, said her sons for mini donuts the second they came through the gate.

“I think mini donuts are a go-to,” said Andras about their bucket of kid-sized donuts.

Her son Hunter, 5, said he liked them “because they have sugar.”

His mom agreed her sons like their sugar, basically any candy they see at the fair, especially cotton candy.

She said Westerner Days has a nice selection of classic fair food, both sweet and savory.

“It’s awesome, how much they have and the variety. It’s great,” Andras said.

Caronie Wilson, who was dipping green apples into a liquid cherry coating, said she makes about 300 candy apples a day.

“We sell lots of cotton candy and the red candy apples are really a hot seller. The red apples are the traditional ones so everyone knows about these ones,” Wilson said at the one of the stands selling candy apples and more.

She said some people say fair food isn’t good for you, but candy apples are different.

“This is just a little bit of sugar on one whole, healthy apple. I would consider having a candy apple a little bit more healthier than a muffin.”

And adding a sugar coating to green apples, as opposed to red apples, makes the best candy apples, she said.

“It’s a little bit crispier and it’s a better combination,” Wilson said.

Dong Hun, 11, of Red Deer, said he always gets a Hawaiian ice cone at Westerner Days when the temperature is hot, preferably with lime syrup.

He said they are better than slushies.

“I like the shape and how it tastes,” Hun said digging a spoon into his bowl of green ice.

Westerner Days runs until Sunday with food, entertainment, activities, and exhibition rides. For a full list of events visit westernerdays.ca.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter