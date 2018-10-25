Gifted Red Deer musicians to get Royal Conservatory gold medals

Ceremony held Oct. 28 in Calgary

Three talented young musicians from Red Deer are being recognized for outstanding musical achievements.

On Oct. 28, these “exceptional students” will be awarded The Royal Conservatory Gold Medal in Calgary.

Duncan Anderson, a Level-7 guitar student of instructor Shannon Frizzell, Emily Braganza, a Level-9 voice student of instructor Angela Siemens, and Chelsea Quinto, a Level-4 flute student of Douglas Ward will be recognized for achieving the highest marks in their region.

The Royal Conservatory congratulates its 2018 Gold Medal winners from Red Deer by recognizing the students’ achievements and their dedicated teachers’ contributions at a ceremony that takes place at 1:00 p.m. at Mount Royal University in Calgary.

The Royal Conservatory of Music is one of the largest and most established music and arts education institutions in the world.

