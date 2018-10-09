Give ‘Boo Books’ instead of candy at Halloween, says city

They contain a recreation pass to boost healthy activity

The City of Red Deer encourages residents to trade candy giveaways for healthy activities this Halloween.

Starting Tuesday, ‘Boo Booklets’ are available for purchase from City recreation facilities, including the Collicutt, G.H. Dawe Community, Michener Aquatic and Recreation Centres. Booklets cost $20 and contain 10 tickets, each valid for a single child or youth entry to a City recreation facility.

The tickets will expire Dec. 31, 2018.

“We want to encourage healthy, active living for Red Deerians and with this promotion, specifically the kids in our community” said Barb McKee, Recreation Superintendent. “Boo Booklets are a great option for anyone looking for a healthier alternative to candy for trick or treaters.”

For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca/healthyhalloween.

