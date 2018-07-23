Glendale townhouse development discussion delayed

Tabled for return to Red Deer city council in three months

A proposed townhouse development in Glendale will return to city council for first reading in three months. (File photo by Advocate staff)

First reading of a bylaw amendment to possibly make way for a 21-unit townhouse development opposed by Glendale residents was delayed for three months by city council on Monday.

Council voted to table the bylaw amendment for three months to allow administration to prepare a site guidance document for council that will be created in consultation with the developer and the community.

The townhouse project proposed for 22 Gunn St. in Glendale Park Estates would be located near an apartment, low-density residential and a youth centre. The property has trees along the east, north and west property lines.

The developer has submitted an application to amend the Land Use Bylaw to allow for the two-storey development on the empty property.

Four previous development applications for apartments or townhouses put forward for 1.12-acre lot were also opposed by residents and developers put a halt to their applications prior to council consideration.

Since then the land has been sold to a new owner.

An open house on the project was held in March for local residents and group discussions with the community were conducted in May.

Concerns of residents include increasing the density of the neighbourhood, a decrease in on-street parking, increase in traffic and crime, and loss of green space.

City manager Craig Curtis said three months would allow for further dialogue between the developer and nearby property owners and that a lower density development would have less impact on neighbouring properties and could be accomplished by a mix of housing types.

Other city council decisions made Monday:

First reading of an amendment to the Land Use Bylaw was passed to replace the term medical marijuana facility with cannabis production facility to identify a facility that can produce product for medical marijuana and recreational cannabis markets. The change reflects changes to federal legislation and updates terminology to reflect language used for cannabis retail sales in the Land Use Bylaw.

Council tabled the portable sign and dynamic sign resolution for up to eight weeks to give administration more time to evaluate options.



