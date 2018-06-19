Global refugee numbers reach record high, U.S. and Canada take in record numbers

OTTAWA — A new report from the United Nations Refugee Agency shows 2017 broke global records for displaced persons, with Canada becoming the ninth-largest recipient of asylum seekers in the world.

The annual Global Trends report from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees shows 68.5 million people fled their home countries due to wars, violence and persecution in 2017.

As a result, there were 2.9 million more refugees around the world than in the previous year, the largest year-over-year increase the UN has ever seen.

More than 16 million people were newly displaced over the course of the year.

Canada was the ninth-largest recipient of asylum seekers, with 47,800 claims registered in 2017 — more than twice the number of claims in 2016.

For the first time in five years, the United States became the largest recipient of new asylum applications in 2017, with more than 330,000 claims lodged — a 27 per cent jump from 2016.

Previous story
Commons Speaker says no to Tory calls for emergency debate on Canada-U.S. trade
Next story
Driver knocks over metal barricade, rolls several times in crash near Olds

Just Posted

Lacombe begins hydrant-flushing program

Flushing out lines done to maintain water quality

Road construction at 19th Street and Taylor Drive intersection

Red Deer intersection to be closed overnight on Thursday

Alberta government staff to take day course on Indigenous history, culture

EDMONTON — A three-year program to help government staff better understand Indigenous… Continue reading

Study says exercise can foster brain health for kids with autism and ADHD

TORONTO — A new report says kids with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity… Continue reading

US could back 1st pot-derived medicine, and some are worried

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A British pharmaceutical company is getting closer to… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta High School Soccer League champs crowned

Lindsay Thurber girls’ team and Notre Dame boys’ team won Saturday at Edgar Park Field in Red Deer

Triathletes young and old prepare for weekend event in Red Deer

Woody’s Triathlon goes Saturday and Sunday

Driver knocks over metal barricade, rolls several times in crash near Olds

A man is in hospital after his SUV trashed into the QEII… Continue reading

In tit-for-tat, Trump threatens more tariffs against China

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. Trade Representative to… Continue reading

Commons Speaker says no to Tory calls for emergency debate on Canada-U.S. trade

OTTAWA — The official Opposition is calling for an emergency debate in… Continue reading

Accused homeowner to testify in own defence in Hamilton murder trial

HAMILTON — A Hamilton-area homeowner accused of gunning down a suspected truck… Continue reading

Opioid death toll nearly 4,000 last year, new data shows

OTTAWA — New government figures show that nearly 4,000 Canadians died from… Continue reading

Smoking hits new low; about 14 per cent of US adults light up

NEW YORK — Smoking in the U.S. has hit another all-time low.… Continue reading

On a big night for ‘Panther,’ Boseman honours real-life hero

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — The MTV Movie & TV Awards gave “Black… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month