GM Canada disputes Unifor Super Bowl ad calling automaker ‘un-Canadian’

The Canadian subsidiary of General Motors has tried to stop an autoworkers’ union from airing a critical TV commercial during the Super Bowl, but the union said it planned to move forward with the ad regardless.

The 30-second ad, paid for Unifor, calls the automaker greedy and “un-Canadian.” It was scheduled to broadcast on Canadian TV stations during Sunday’s game.

GM sent a cease-and-desist letter to Unifor on Friday giving it a Saturday deadline to stop using the ad, but Unifor president Jerry Dias said Sunday that the union had no plans to back off.

“I didn’t pick this fight, GM picked this fight. I’m going to do everything humanely possible to get their attention,” Dias said in an interview.

GM announced plans in November to close its car factory in Oshawa, Ont., costing the jobs of about 2,600 blue-collar workers.

The commercial accuses GM of continuing to expand in Mexico while leaving Canadians “out in the cold,” and also references the federal government’s 2009 bailout of GM and Chrysler.

A statement from GM on Sunday said the company respects the union’s right to protest, but accused the Super Bowl ad of “misleading the Canadian public.”

Dias said the union hopes to continue bringing attention to the closure by buying more airtime for its ad on other programs, such as the Golden Globes and Maple Leaf games.

“They can bring all the lawyers they want. They’re not going to win this in a courtroom,” said Dias. ”We are not going to fold and they can sue all they want.”

Last month, Unifor called for a boycott of GM vehicles made in Mexico as part of its campaign to save the Oshawa assembly plant, but the company has remained firm in its plans to close the facility.

Previous story
Suspect arrested in shooting that sent transit officer to hospital in Surrey, BC
Next story
MP says feds slow to act on anti-black racism one year after Trudeau pledge

Just Posted

WATCH: Central Albertans share concerns over Bighorn at info session in Red Deer

Many central Albertans left the comfort of their home in freezing temperatures… Continue reading

School bus service cancellation in Rocky Mountain House Monday

Bus service for some Rocky Mountain House area schools has been cancelled… Continue reading

Extreme cold warning issued for Red Deer, central Alberta

It’s bitter cold. Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for… Continue reading

Minister of Education David Eggen to experience Red Deer school’s MicroSociety

Alberta’s minister of education will be in Red Deer next week. David… Continue reading

RCMP divers on frozen Saskatchewan lake find remains from decades-old crash

BUFFALO NARROWS, Sask. — Sixty years after two men vanished when their… Continue reading

VIDEO: Mushers gear up for grueling Yukon Quest sled dog race

The international race kicks off Feb. 2, lasting several days as teams make their way to Fairbanks

Huawei fades from U.S. headlines, but still looms large over trade talk

WASHINGTON — A Canadian reader of U.S. news reports about last week’s… Continue reading

Trudeau speaks with Venezuelan leader Guaido ahead of key meeting of allies

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office says he has spoken with… Continue reading

GM Canada disputes Unifor Super Bowl ad calling automaker ‘un-Canadian’

The Canadian subsidiary of General Motors has tried to stop an autoworkers’… Continue reading

MP says feds slow to act on anti-black racism one year after Trudeau pledge

OTTAWA — Federal efforts to address systemic issues affecting black Canadians appear… Continue reading

Suspect arrested in shooting that sent transit officer to hospital in Surrey, BC

SURREY, B.C. — Police say they arrested a man days after he… Continue reading

Family holds out hope of finding Quebec teen who disappeared 10 years ago

MONTREAL — Just before 8 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 10,… Continue reading

Ontario government fines Costco $7 million after illegal kickbacks

TORONTO — Ontario’s government has fined Costco more than $7 million after… Continue reading

Auditor General Michael Ferguson remembered as ‘passionate fighter for accountability’

OTTAWA — Michael Ferguson, Canada’s auditor general for the past seven years,… Continue reading

Most Read