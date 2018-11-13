Tracy From, 40, was at home with her children when she collapsed Thursday afternoon following a brain aneurysm and cardiac arrest. (Photo contributed)

GoFundMe account set up for large Springbrook family

Untimely death hits Red Deer-area family

A GoFundMe account is raising money for a Springbrook family with five children after their 40-year-old mother died following a brain aneurysm and cardiac arrest.

Destiny Hartel, of Innisfail, said her sister-in-law Tracy From was at home with her children when she collapsed Thursday afternoon. She was taken to Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre where she was stabilized and transferred to Calgary’s Foothills Hospital.

“She wasn’t stable enough to go by air ambulance. They took her by ground (ambulance) with bleeding in her head,” Hartel said on Tuesday.

From died on Sunday when she was taken off life support. Many of her organs were donated.

“That was Tracy’s wish. It’s nice that she can help somebody else survive.”

Hartel set up the GoFundMe account to From’s children, who range in age from 10 to about 21, and her husband Jon, who is self-employed as an aviation technician at Lacombe Airport.

“I just know that funeral costs and raising five children on a single income isn’t going to be easy.”

Hartel is trying to raise $5,000 for the family through the GoFundMe account at https://www.gofundme.com/6dycobs.

From, originally from Castor, was a licensed practical nurse for about three years at Red Deer Hospice. Recently she was temporarily laid off from her casual position while the hospice undergoes an expansion.

“She was really looking forward to going back. She loved it there. Tracy spent the last little while taking care of really sick people.”

Hartel said her sister-in-law loved taking care of her children and her niece, was very funny and an amazing knitter and crocheter.

“She could bang out a whole blanket in a day. It was actually pretty miraculous.”


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer County looks for public input on capital and operational budget
Next story
UPDATED: Jury selection underway for Red Deer murder trial

Just Posted

GoFundMe account set up for large Springbrook family

Untimely death hits Red Deer-area family

UPDATED: Jury selection underway for Red Deer murder trial

Trial looking at a 2015 stabbing death outside the Village Mall

Central Alberta Archers Association: Proposed safe drug consumption service location puts youth at risk

Turning Point proposes second location for a permanent safe consumption service in Red Deer

Trump suggests France would have been defeated without US

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump escalated his verbal assaults against France on… Continue reading

Globe and Mail workers could be off the job by midnight Wednesday: union

TORONTO — A strike appears to be looming at the Globe and… Continue reading

Updated: Red Deer RCMP introduce downtown policing unit

A four-member downtown Red Deer RCMP unit hit the beat on Thursday… Continue reading

McGill students vote overwhelmingly for change to Redmen team nickname

MONTREAL — Students at McGill University have voted by a large majority… Continue reading

Mira Sorvino urges #MeToo to do more than ‘name and shame’

NEW YORK — Mira Sorvino believes the key to eradicating sexual misconduct… Continue reading

Stan Lee hoped to make Canadian-set series about Indigenous cop, says producer

TORONTO — Stan Lee struggled in his final years to get broadcasters… Continue reading

Holding out slim hope as crews search for more fire dead

PARADISE, Calif. — More than a dozen coroner search and recovery teams… Continue reading

Comic book genius Stan Lee, Spider-Man creator, dies at 95

LOS ANGELES — Stan Lee, the creative dynamo who revolutionized the comic… Continue reading

Canada intelligence officials have heard audio of Khashoggi murder, Trudeau says

PARIS — Justin Trudeau says Canadian intelligence officials have listened to a… Continue reading

Canada hoping to solve U.S. tariff dispute by G20 meetings at month’s end: PM

WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s hopeful that Canada can… Continue reading

Bishops will delay votes on steps to combat sex abuse crisis

BALTIMORE — In an abrupt change of plans, the president of the… Continue reading

Most Read