GoFundMe account set up for large Springbrook family

Tracy From, 40, was at home with her children when she collapsed Thursday afternoon following a brain aneurysm and cardiac arrest. (Photo contributed)

A GoFundMe account is raising money for a Springbrook family with five children after their 40-year-old mother died following a brain aneurysm and cardiac arrest.

Destiny Hartel, of Innisfail, said her sister-in-law Tracy From was at home with her children when she collapsed Thursday afternoon. She was taken to Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre where she was stabilized and transferred to Calgary’s Foothills Hospital.

“She wasn’t stable enough to go by air ambulance. They took her by ground (ambulance) with bleeding in her head,” Hartel said on Tuesday.

From died on Sunday when she was taken off life support. Many of her organs were donated.

“That was Tracy’s wish. It’s nice that she can help somebody else survive.”

Hartel set up the GoFundMe account to From’s children, who range in age from 10 to about 21, and her husband Jon, who is self-employed as an aviation technician at Lacombe Airport.

“I just know that funeral costs and raising five children on a single income isn’t going to be easy.”

Hartel is trying to raise $5,000 for the family through the GoFundMe account at https://www.gofundme.com/6dycobs.

From, originally from Castor, was a licensed practical nurse for about three years at Red Deer Hospice. Recently she was temporarily laid off from her casual position while the hospice undergoes an expansion.

“She was really looking forward to going back. She loved it there. Tracy spent the last little while taking care of really sick people.”

Hartel said her sister-in-law loved taking care of her children and her niece, was very funny and an amazing knitter and crocheter.

“She could bang out a whole blanket in a day. It was actually pretty miraculous.”



