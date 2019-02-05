Keagan Evans was recently diagnosed with brain cancer. A GoFundMe page for the Red Deer teen has raised thousands since being launched Monday. Contributed photo

GoFundMe for Red Deer teen with brain cancer raising thousands

Thousands of dollars have been raised for a Red Deer teen fighting brain cancer.

A GoFundMe page created for Keagan Evans on Monday has raised about $30,000 of its $50,000 goal.

“Seeing all these donations come in overnight warms my heart tremendously. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” GoFundMe page creator Laurie Holland said in an online update.

In November, Evans began having neurological symptoms, such as hand weakness, according to the GoFundMe page. An initial MRI was done in December and a growth was discovered in his brain.

The symptoms got worse and Evans had brain surgery to remove the growth on Jan. 25. The pathology test on the growth determined it was Grade 4 Glioblastoma brain cancer.

He will start radiation and chemotherapy as soon as possible.

The GoFundMe page says Evans’s mom Shannon has had to leave work to be with her son. With limited benefits, she will need “all the help she can get to be at his side, while not having to worry about day-to-day expenses and to also help Keagan to start checking things off on his bucket list.”

For more information, or to donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/love-for-keagan-fight-cancer.


