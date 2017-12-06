Gord Bamford Charitable event 2017/Photo by Twitchy Finger Photography

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will benefit from the foundation’s work.

“I’m really proud to see the list of beneficiaries grow every year. We know that by committing dollars long-term, even when spread over a number of years, we can assist charities to plan and prepare for their upcoming needs. From supplies, to space, to the development of important programs,” said Gord Bamford.

The list of new beneficiaries and projects for 2017 include:

MusiCounts – $100,000 over 5 years

Big Brothers Big Sisters Lacombe & District – $100,000 over 5 years

Red Deer College – Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre – $50,000 over 2 years

Hockey Alberta Foundation, Every Kid Every Community – $50,000 over 5 years

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the foundation’s largest fundraiser, a golf tournament and gala where the foundation surpassed the $3 million mark — a goal the organizers are proud of.

Over the past 10 years, the Gord Bamford Foundation has supported more than 60 different organizations with a focus on music, education, health care, sports, and multi-use facilities that benefit youth across Canada.

The 11th Annual Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic set for Aug. 15 and 16 next year. The organizers said the foundation is in a good, established position to commit to long term partnerships.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mounties seek second suspect after store robbed by men armed with machete, pepper spray
Next story
Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

Just Posted

Red Deer College enters the final leg of long road towards getting degree-granting status

Administrators hope for good news from the province next month

Red Deer Christmas charities ready for big holiday rush

Red Deer charities are bracing for the busiest time of the year.… Continue reading

Pharmacy break-in part of a string of similar robberies, say Red Deer Mounties

Narcotics and cash were stolen from a Red Deer pharmacy and police… Continue reading

Former Central Alberta MLA takes appeal of 2015 election fine to Alberta Court of Appeal

A former Central Alberta MLA is taking his fight over a $250… Continue reading

Hit and run sends elderly Red Deer man to hospital, driver arrested

Charges have been laid in a hit and run that sent an… Continue reading

WATCH: CP Holiday Train in Lacombe

Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month