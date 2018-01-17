Highway 2 lanes were closed near Millet due to a truck fire. It is believed the semi tractor, hauling milk and milk containers collided with the Millet overpass. It is unknown the extent of the injuries of the driver. Photo courtesy of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit

Got milk? Highway reopened near Millet

A southbound truck hauling milk and cartons collided with a bridge

A truck hauling full milk crates collided with a bridge at the Millet overpass Wednesday morning.

Investigators say a southbound semi tractor unit went off the road and struck the Secondary Highway 616 overpass.

The truck caught on fire. The extent of the driver’s injuries is not known at this time.

Lanes were reopened to traffic in the early afternoon.

Traffic was diverted across Secondary Highway 616 using the on and off ramps to allow motorists to get past.

Significant traffic delays are anticipated while this incident is being investigated and cleared from the highway. It is recommended that motorists avoid this route if possible.

