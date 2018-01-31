Grande Prairie man’s alleged online bids to meet boys met with multiple charges

Man involved in junior hockey

Child sexual exploitation charges have been laid against an Alberta man who police say has been involved with a number of junior hockey teams and who allegedly used various online personas to lure teenage boys.

The 34-year-old Grande Prairie resident was arrested Jan. 23 after he allegedly lured and attempted to sexually assault a boy from the community.

The Internet Child Exploitation Unit of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team says the man, who has also lived in Kelowna, British Columbia, often posed as a teenage girl on social media.

The team says online conversations would progress from sexualized chats to sharing explicit photos and videos, and that attempts were made to meet with the boys.

Investigators are also working with other police agencies to investigate similar alleged offences in the Northwest Territories, northern B.C. and Australia.

Jonathan Karl Bruenig will appear in court on Feb. 12 to face charges that include child luring and making, possessing and distributing child pornography.

