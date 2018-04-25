Gravel companies facing fee increase

Red Deer County considering raising levy charged to gravel companies for road repairs

Gravel companies in Red Deer County are facing a steep increase in a levy they pay to compensate for road wear.

County council is considering raising the levy to 40 cents per tonne of gravel from 25 cents — a 60 per cent increase.

The increase follows Alberta Municipal Affairs regulatory changes giving municipalities the right to bump up the levy, which has not been increased since it was introduced in 2012. Higher levies could kick in at the beginning of this year.

The government’s move was a surprise to the Alberta Sand and Gravel Association, which had not been consulted. In a letter to Red Deer County, association president Dale Soetaert asked the county to delay the new levy until July 1 to give the industry time to prepare.

Red Deer County’s bylaw, which passed first reading on Tuesday, proposed the July 1 start.

Several councillors said they wanted to hear from gravel operators before approving a levy increase.

“It’s a big hike,” said Coun. Richard Lorenz.

Coun. Christine Moore said gravel operators are already facing cost increases because of the carbon levy and she wanted to hear what the impact of higher levies would be.

Mayor Jim Wood said the levy does not come close to covering the cost of maintaining county roads heavily travelled by gravel trucks.

The county got $170,000 from the gravel levy last year.

As well, levy cost increases are typically passed on to the gravel buyer. Where it would hurt gravel companies is if the levy drove business away.

“I do want to hear back from the gravel people to make sure it’s not hindering their operations.”

The issue will come back to council on May 10.



pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter