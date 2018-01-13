‘Great annual snapshot:’ Bird numbers down in Waterton bird count after wildfire

WATERTON, Alta. — A Parks Canada official says a powerful wildfire that shut down Waterton Lakes National Park late last summer will inevitably change the species of birds in the area.

The blaze began from a lightning strike in British Columbia but eventually shut down the park in the deep corner of southwest Alberta for weeks. The fire covered more than 360 square kilometres — roughly about one-third of the park.

Dianne Pachal, who co-ordinates the annual bird count at Waterton, said birders recorded a total of 167 individual birds from 21 species on Dec. 15. That’s well below the 40-year average of 27 species and 493 birds.

A number of possible reasons for the drop include an extremely high wind on the day of the count — which would make it more difficult to find the birds — and some areas of the park hit by the fire being closed to the public, she said.

But it’s undeniable that the balance of species at Waterton will be affected by last year’s fire, Pachal said

“The forest was burned there, and who knows which species are remaining and what new ones are there?” Pachal asked.

“With a forest fire, often we see the cavity-nesting birds increase and insect-eating birds, particularly woodpeckers, follow a lot of species of insects that come in immediately following a fire.”

Pachal said ecosystems evolve and some species initially found immediately after a fire will move on once the forest begins to mature.

“So you won’t see as many woodpeckers — we would expect to see more of those now we have had a major fire here.”

There are 255 different species recorded in Waterton, said Pachal, who added most are likely to be still around but have relocated to different parts of the park.

The bird count is a 40-year tradition in which members of the public conduct a tally of birds and their species. Annual counts are done across North America between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5. They’re co-ordinated by Bird Studies Canada in conjunction with the National Audubon Society, which began the practice in 1900.

“It provides us with a great annual snapshot of what’s happening with the birds in the park.”.

Previous story
‘He understands what’s going on:’ Accused Edmonton attacker fit to stand trial
Next story
Saturday marks Day 3 of jury deliberations at Lac-Megantic trial

Just Posted

‘Great annual snapshot:’ Bird numbers down in Waterton bird count after wildfire

WATERTON, Alta. — A Parks Canada official says a powerful wildfire that… Continue reading

City approves $300,000 to clean up homeless camps

Dozens of homeless camps sprinkled throughout city pose safety risk, says council.

Cronquist House getting repairs

Veranda will be fixed with $10,200 from Alberta Historical Resources Foundation

Council nixes downtown winter patio for 2019 Games

Councillors say plenty of other venues for Games visitors

Canadian Finals Rodeo expected to be held in Red Deer

Major announcement from the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce and Westerner Park to be made Tuesday

Celebrating 10 years of Bull Skit Comedy

Bull Skit Comedy is celebrating 10 years of making people laugh in… Continue reading

Alberta elementary school teacher arrested on child porn charges

Investigators charged a 44-year-old Pincher Creek man with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography

Report: Health problems could arise as Alaska warms

Climate change in Alaska has the potential to create serious physical and… Continue reading

U.S. cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

Consider this cold comfort: A quick study of the brutal American cold… Continue reading

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

UPDATED: Son and friend found guilty off killing parents and sister

Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank both guilty of three counts of first degree murder each

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Toronto man accused of imprisoning homeless couple and taking baby to learn his fate

Gary Willett has pleaded not guilty to assault, abduction, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month