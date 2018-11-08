Great Indoors Market at Bower officially opens Saturday

Something new at Bower Place in Red Deer

Sonya Hunt, general manager of QuadReal Property Group at Bower Place, said development plans for The Great Indoors Market at Bower started in the summer. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Dance sensation Spandy Andy will help officially open The Great Indoors Market at Bower Place on Saturday.

The Great Indoors Market (TGIM) is a mix of retailers, seasonal vendors, specialty leases, pop-up shops and a community event space with a rentable stage, selfie wall and sitting areas.

Located on the main floor of the former Sears site, there is space for 15 vendors.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., activities will include face painting, a selfie station, photos with mascots from Roots, Toys R Us, Claire’s, Canada Winter Games, and A&W, plus a performance by Make Your Mark Dance studio.

The first 100 people to check into the Big 105.5 radio remote will receive a goody bag filled with market vendor items.

The official ribbon cutting, and welcome speech, happens at 11 a.m.



